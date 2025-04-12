The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 15, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. The commission will hear a request from BluMax Santa Clarita, LLC on amendments to the MetroWalk Specific Plan to expand the housing types allowed and to delay or eliminate the requirement for affordable senior housing.

The Planning Commission meeting will be held at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The commission is scheduled to hear the request from BluMax Sanata Clarita, LLC to amend the MetroWalk Specific Plan to expand the housing types allowed within the Specific Plan area, reduce setbacks between units, eliminate planning areas, adjust timing for the construction of the senior affordable units and allow the option to pay an in-lieu fee rather than construct the senior affordable apartments required by the MetroWalk Specific Plan. There are no proposed changes to the required amenity space, parking and maximum number of units within the Specific Plan.

The MetroWalk Specific Plan covers approximately 20 acres, located at the southeast corner of Lost Canyon Road and Harriman Drive, next to the Vista Canyon Specific Plan area and the new Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center. Originally adopted by the City Council in March 2021, the Specific Plan permitted up to 498 units to be built within four planning areas including:

1) Planning Area 1 with 279 market-rate apartments;

2) Planning Area 2 with 119 market-rate senior apartments;

3) Planning Area 3 with 49 affordable senior apartments plus one manager unit;

4) Planning Area 4 with 150 for-sale townhomes.

See the full agenda below:

