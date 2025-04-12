Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
Roll Call
FLAG SALUTE
COMMISSION SECRETARY ANNOUNCEMENT
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Minutes of Mar 18, 2025 6:00 PM
PUBLIC HEARINGS
1. MetroWalk Specific Plan Amendment (Master Case 24-230)

The applicant, BluMax Santa Clarita, LLC, is requesting amendments to the MetroWalk Specific Plan (Specific Plan) to expand the housing types allowed within the Specific Plan area, reduce setbacks between units, eliminate planning areas, adjust timing for the construction of the senior affordable units, and allow the option to pay an in-lieu fee rather than construct the senior affordable apartments required by the Specific Plan. There are no proposed changes to the required amenity space, parking, and maximum number of units within the Specific Plan.

 
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P25-05
b. Exhibit A – Draft Conditions of Approval
c. Aerial and Zoning Map
d. MetroWalk Draft SPA
e. Conceptual Scenario A & B
f. SCEA Addendum
g. Notice of Determination
h. Public Hearing Notice
PLANNING MANAGER’S REPORT
PLANNING COMMISSIONERS’ REPORT
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
ADJOURNMENT
CERTIFICATION