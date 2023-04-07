April 16: COC Foundation Inaugural 3 X 3 Basketball Tourney

The College of the Canyons Foundation will host its inaugural 3 X 3 Basketball Tournament on Sunday, April 16 beginning at 9 a.m.

Teams can check in beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the COC West Gym, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

The cost is $75 for a team of three, individual players are $25.

Sponsorships are available from $250 to $2,500. Team sponsorships are also available.

For more information and to register ” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>visit COC Foundation 3 X 3.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...