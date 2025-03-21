April 16: Free Resume Refresh COC Employment Center

College of the Canyons will host a Resume Refresh in preparation for the SCV Job Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 16 at the COC Employment Center Building at the Valencia Campus.

The COC Employment Center Building is located behind the student center, next to campus safety at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This is free and open to the public and will have free parking in lots 4,5 and 6.

Receive one on one resume assistance.

For more information visit the COC Employment Center website.

