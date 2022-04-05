April 16: Free Seminar for Property Owners Considering an ADU

Lenton Company will host a seminar to discuss what homeowners should know when considering construction of an Accessory Dwelling Unit on their property or a Junior Accessory Dwelling Unit conversion.

The complimentary seminar will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, starting at 10 a.m. at the Lenton Company Design Studio located at 530 Commerce Ave., Suite C in Palmdale.

“The Lenton family constructed an ADU at our home over 20 years ago when Evelyn’s mother came to live with us,” said co-owner Rob Lenton. “They used to be called granny flats, in-law units, or backyard cottages. No matter what you call them, ADUs are one solution to increasing the supply of affordable housing.”

As defined, an ADU is a unit with complete independent living facilities for one or more persons and has a few variations. The unit may be detached and separated from the primary structure, or it could be attached to the primary structure. It could also be a converted existing space – a master bedroom, attached garage, storage area, or similar use, or an accessory structure – on the lot of the primary residence that is converted into an independent living unit. A JADU is a specific type of conversion of existing space that is contained entirely within a current or proposed single-family residence.

According to the California Department of Housing and Community Development, benefits of ADUs include an affordable type of home to construct in California since they do not require paying for land, major new infrastructure, structured parking, or elevators.

They can also be built with cost-effective wood frame construction, which is significantly less costly than homes in new multifamily infill buildings. ADUs allow extended families to be near one another while maintaining privacy and give homeowners the flexibility to share independent living areas with family members and others, allowing seniors to age in place as they require more care. ADUs can provide a source of income for homeowners.

Recent changes to ADU laws that became effective Jan. 1, 2021, reduce barriers, better streamline approval processes and expand capacity to accommodate the development of ADUs.

“They are all the rage in California now,” said Evelyn Lenton, who owns the Palmdale-based remodeling firm with her husband, Rob. “With the passage of SB 13 in 2019 and AB 3182 in 2020,

California made local jurisdictions lift restrictions to allow ADUs to be built on almost any property with a single-family residence.”

For property owners interested in exploring the feasibility of constructing or converting a unit, the upcoming seminar led by Rob Lenton will provide information on allowable ADU uses, types, setback requirements, parking, utilities, plans and submittals, along with realistic timelines and budgets.

Seating is limited. Call (661) 273-9179 to reserve a space.

Lenton Company has been crafting spaces since 1984 in the Antelope Valley and surrounding areas including the Santa Clarita Valley, specializing in kitchens, baths, new additions and overall home remodels.

For more information visit Lenton Company.

