April 16: History of Piru with Michele McKinley

Join local historian and Piru native Michele McKinley at Rancho Camulos Museum, Sunday, April 16, at 4 p.m., as she shares the fascinating and diverse heritage of the Piru area.

McKinley will also share her collection of engaging historic photographs. Bring your own family stories to share.

Enjoy a relaxing afternoon at the museum’s historic buildings and gardens. Engage in a docent-led tour. Bring a picnic and immerse yourself in the ambiance as you step back in time, “Where the History, Myth, and Romance of Old California still Linger…”

Guests can bring their favorite beverage and food for a picnic in the gardens.

Docent-led tours are at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The suggested donation is $10.

Rancho Camulos Museum is located at 5164 E Telegraph Road in Fillmore.

For more information about the Rancho Camulos Museum, visit Ranchocamulos.org.

