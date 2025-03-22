April 16: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Sand Canyon Country Club

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the April Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, April 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Sand Canyon Country Club, 27734 Sand Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387.

Make meaningful connections with business professionals, entrepreneurs and industry leaders from across the Santa Clarita Valley.

This event offers the perfect opportunity to expand your network, share insights and explore opportunities for collaboration.

In a welcoming atmosphere, guests have the chance to engage in conversations that inspire growth, exchange ideas and build relationships that could take your business to the next level. Whether you’re new to networking or a seasoned professional, this mixer is for everyone looking to connect and collaborate.

Don’t forget to bring your business cards to enter the raffle for a chance to win prizes.

Tickets are $15 for members, $30 for nonmembers.

To register visit www.scvchamber.com/events/april-business-after-hours-mixer-at-sand-canyon-country-club-1.

