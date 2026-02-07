header image

April 16: Third Annual Soroptimist of Valencia Laughs for Cause at Hart & Main
Friday, Feb 6, 2026
LAUGHS FOR A CAUSE 2026 Updated 01202026 - 1

Soroptimist of Valencia Third Annual Laughs for a Cause 2026 will celebrate women in comedy on Thursday, April 16, with a lineup of women who have helped define, and continue to elevate, the world of comedy. The fundraiser benefits the Soroptimist “Live Your Dream” and “Dream It Be It” programs.

Set in the intimate Old Town Newhall venue, Hart & Main, this year’s event promises big laughs, legendary talent and meaningful impact in an up-close setting.

Produced and hosted by Pam McGreary, the evening celebrates women’s voices on stage while raising vital funds for Soroptimist programs that empower women and girls through education and opportunity.

McGreary, a comedian, producer and advocate for women in entertainment, brings her signature wit and passion for creating space for female voices to the role of host and producer, setting the tone for a night that is both hilarious and purpose-driven.

Headlining the evening are two icons of stand-up comedy:

Renée Percy brings a sharp, quirky and fearless comedic voice shaped by a remarkable career across television, film and stand-up stages around the world. She got her start on the iconic Canadian series Degrassi High and has since written for hit shows including Comedy Inc. and Air Farce Live. As an actor, Renée has appeared across NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, FX, Nickelodeon, Disney and Comedy Central, with memorable roles on Mom, Superstore, The Goldbergs, Workaholics and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Wendy Liebman, instantly recognizable for her trademark pauses and brilliantly unexpected punchlines, has appeared on The Tonight Show, Late Show with David Letterman, and Comics Unleashed. Her clever, original style turns everyday moments into unforgettable laughs.

Tickets and Sponsorships

With limited seating at the Hart & Main location, early ticket purchase is encouraged.

General Admission:$100

VIP Experience: $500 for two guests or $1,000 for four guests. VIPs will receive early entry, unlimited beer and wine and access to an exclusive drawing.

Premier Sponsorship: $2,500 for four guests or $5,000 for eight guests with an exclusive pre-show rooftop dinner at Hart & Main, plus all VIP benefits and premier recognition.

Soroptimist International of Valencia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit volunteer organization based in the Santa Clarita Valley, dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Soroptimist International is a global volunteer movement with approximately 3,000 clubs and nearly 80,000 members operating in 130 countries and territories. The organization focuses on empowering women and girls through education and training across five federations worldwide.

Tickets and sponsorships are available at LFAC2026.auctria.events.

COM-LaughforaCause-P1-scaled (1)
