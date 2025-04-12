April 17: County Governance Reform ‘Listening Session’ at COC

Be a part of key governance reform changes coming to Los Angeles County. An independent study is underway to identify strengths and challenges of the county’s current governance model.

The study, ultimately, will also make recommendations for actionable change. Several in-person and virtual Los Angeles County Listening Sessions are being hosted and you’re invited by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to add your voice.

Session participants will have the opportunity to share relevant experiences and ideas for enhancing county services and ensuring inclusivity and transparency.

In-person sessions will take place at various locations across L.A. County. Don’t pass up the opportunity to join.

In the Santa Clarita Valley a listening session will be held Thursday, April 17, 3 p.m. at College of the Canyons Valencia Campus, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center (UCEN 258), 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Those planning on attending the listening session are asked to register in advance.

To register visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfdW7ZHdzzVJ3qoOHFB82bD8uAiVq4Fn14p9GBf8Akbciv9cw/viewform.

