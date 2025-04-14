header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 14
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
April 17: CSUN Students Perform with Adrian Younge at Festival
| Monday, Apr 14, 2025
CSUN Jazz is Dead

California State University, Northridge’s “LA Seen” festival will feature Emmy award-winning composer Adrian Younge to present “Jazz is Dead with Adrian Younge,” 8 p.m. Thursday, April 17.

The event will be at CSUN’s Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, The Soraya, located at 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330.

Younge will perform along a 35-piece orchestra, which will include 20 CSUN music instrumentalists.

“The chance to play with Adrian Younge is a pinnacle moment for me as an aspiring professional musician.” said Britt Morris, a CSUN music student who plays the trombone. “It’s exactly this kind of opportunity that makes me thankful to be a CSUN Matador.”

Younge’s performance will feature his soul trilogy, “Something About April,” 2011, “Something About April,” 2016, and the final installment “Something about April III,” which will release on April 18.

“In addition to being our first collaboration with the Jazz is Dead brand, we were so pleased when Younge asked to supplement his musicians with forces from the CSUN Music Department,” said Thor Steingraber, Soraya Executive and Artistic Director. “Younge’s commitment to young people is evident in all that he does.”

Jazz is Dead is a record label and live music project founded by Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad.

The “LA Seen” festival is a monthlong series of programs that is dedicated to spotlighting the performing arts in Los Angeles, which first launched this year on April 6.

The Department of Music, part of the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media and Communication, provides students with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities such as this performance to help advance their craft and forge professional connections, inspiring creative activity on a regular basis.

For more information about the performance and to purchase tickets, visit https://thesoraya.org/whats-on/en/jazz-is-dead/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

April 17: CSUN Students Perform with Adrian Younge at Festival

April 17: CSUN Students Perform with Adrian Younge at Festival
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
California State University, Northridge’s “LA Seen” festival will feature Emmy award-winning composer Adrian Younge to present “Jazz is Dead with Adrian Younge,” 8 p.m. Thursday, April 17.
FULL STORY...

May 10: Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival at COC

May 10: Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival at COC
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
The second annual Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival will be held, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at the College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Choreographers Showcase New Dances

CSUN Choreographers Showcase New Dances
Wednesday, Apr 9, 2025
California State University, Northridge’s top student choreographers and dancers will demonstrate diverse choreographic vision, passionate dancing and powerful performances in “Kinesis: Emerging Choreography,” which will premiere on April 23, at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 24, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. 
FULL STORY...

April 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

April 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Monday, Apr 7, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, April 9, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

April 7: Native Voices to Perform at CSUN

April 7: Native Voices to Perform at CSUN
Thursday, Apr 3, 2025
California State University, Northridge’s Department of Theatre will host Native Voices, the only professional theatre company in the United States devoted to bringing Indigenous playwrights, 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 7, to perform “To Indigeneity and Beyond!”
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 8: API Business Connect Lunch
Get ready for the opportunity to connect, collaborate and celebrate at the Asian Pacific Islander Business Council Connect Lunch 12:30-2 p.m. Thursday, May 8.
May 8: API Business Connect Lunch
April 17: CSUN Students Perform with Adrian Younge at Festival
California State University, Northridge’s “LA Seen” festival will feature Emmy award-winning composer Adrian Younge to present “Jazz is Dead with Adrian Younge,” 8 p.m. Thursday, April 17.
April 17: CSUN Students Perform with Adrian Younge at Festival
City Closes Two Fields at Central Park for Maintenance
The city of Santa Clarita has closed MP Fields #1 and #2 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, for maintenance work being done on the grass.
City Closes Two Fields at Central Park for Maintenance
April 17: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 17 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
April 17: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
April 17: Public Health Town Hall on Long COVID
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will host a Town Hall on Long COVID where public health experts and community partners will answer questions on the long-term effects of COVID-19.
April 17: Public Health Town Hall on Long COVID
April 17: SENSES Arcade Block Party
Press START and step into a night of nostalgic, laid-back fun at the Arcade-themed SENSES Block Party, presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
April 17: SENSES Arcade Block Party
May 10: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra presents ‘The Romantic Symphony’
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will present "The Romantic Symphony" 7 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
May 10: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra presents ‘The Romantic Symphony’
April 14-19: Five Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 14 to Saturday, April 19.
April 14-19: Five Productions Filming in SCV
May 10: Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival at COC
The second annual Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival will be held, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at the College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
May 10: Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival at COC
April 16: Hart Board to Consider Bonded Indebtedness
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, April 16.
April 16: Hart Board to Consider Bonded Indebtedness
April 13-19: Mosquito Awareness Week
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District joins public health officials, agencies and cities statewide to promote California Mosquito Awareness Week from April 13- 19. This statewide campaign raises awareness about the public health threat mosquitoes pose to our communities and encourages residents to prevent mosquito breeding year-round.
April 13-19: Mosquito Awareness Week
Villalobos Resets COC Program Record at PCC Invitational
College of the Canyons swam at the annual Pasadena City College Invitational April 3-5, with the Cougars' three-man team placing seventh in the field of 10 schools. Canyons freshman Sebastian Villalobos made a splash by breaking his own school record in the 100-yard breaststroke event.
Villalobos Resets COC Program Record at PCC Invitational
Records Fall at Pomona Track & Field Meet
The Master's University track and field team had a record-breaking day at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Saturday, April 12. Multiple school records fell including the men's 400m hurdles and the shot put.
Records Fall at Pomona Track & Field Meet
Beach Falls in GSAC Championship Match
After knocking off No. 5 Arizona Christian 5-0 Friday morning, The Master's University beach volleyball team got the rematch it wanted against Ottawa University Arizona in the team's first-ever GSAC Championship match.
Beach Falls in GSAC Championship Match
Today in SCV History (April 14)
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
Today in SCV History (April 13)
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
Today in SCV History (April 12)
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
April 15: Planning Commission to Hear Request to Delay/Eliminate Senior Housing
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 15, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. The commission will hear a request from BluMax Santa Clarita, LLC on amendments to the MetroWalk Specific Plan to expand the housing types allowed and to delay or eliminate the requirement for affordable senior housing.
April 15: Planning Commission to Hear Request to Delay/Eliminate Senior Housing
April 17: County Governance Reform ‘Listening Session’ at COC
Be a part of key governance reform changes coming to Los Angeles County. An independent study is underway to identify strengths and challenges of the county’s current governance model.
April 17: County Governance Reform ‘Listening Session’ at COC
April 19: Hop into Spring at Eggstravaganza
The city of Santa Clarita invites families to Eggstravaganza, a free, community event at Central Park on Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to noon.
April 19: Hop into Spring at Eggstravaganza
Providence Holy Cross Receives Record $16M Gift to Enhance Trauma Care
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center has announced the largest gift in its 64-year history, a transformative $16 million donation from the estate of Julian and Gladys Saunders.
Providence Holy Cross Receives Record $16M Gift to Enhance Trauma Care
Dark Sediment on Beaches Does Not Pose Risk to Human Health
The dark, ashy sediment appearing on Los Angeles-area beaches does not appear to contain chemicals related to wildfires at levels that are dangerous to human health.
Dark Sediment on Beaches Does Not Pose Risk to Human Health
May 10: Le Chene Offers Special Mother’s Day Eve Show
A Mother's Day Eve Evening of Enchantment and Magic wine pairing dinner at Le Chene French Cuisine will be held Saturday, May 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
May 10: Le Chene Offers Special Mother’s Day Eve Show
Schiavo Introduces Package of Tax Relief, Consumer Protection Bills
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), has announced a package of bills focused on affordability, tax relief, consumer protections and lowering costs.
Schiavo Introduces Package of Tax Relief, Consumer Protection Bills
SCVNews.com