April 17: CSUN Students Perform with Adrian Younge at Festival

California State University, Northridge’s “LA Seen” festival will feature Emmy award-winning composer Adrian Younge to present “Jazz is Dead with Adrian Younge,” 8 p.m. Thursday, April 17.

The event will be at CSUN’s Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, The Soraya, located at 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330.

Younge will perform along a 35-piece orchestra, which will include 20 CSUN music instrumentalists.

“The chance to play with Adrian Younge is a pinnacle moment for me as an aspiring professional musician.” said Britt Morris, a CSUN music student who plays the trombone. “It’s exactly this kind of opportunity that makes me thankful to be a CSUN Matador.”

Younge’s performance will feature his soul trilogy, “Something About April,” 2011, “Something About April,” 2016, and the final installment “Something about April III,” which will release on April 18.

“In addition to being our first collaboration with the Jazz is Dead brand, we were so pleased when Younge asked to supplement his musicians with forces from the CSUN Music Department,” said Thor Steingraber, Soraya Executive and Artistic Director. “Younge’s commitment to young people is evident in all that he does.”

Jazz is Dead is a record label and live music project founded by Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad.

The “LA Seen” festival is a monthlong series of programs that is dedicated to spotlighting the performing arts in Los Angeles, which first launched this year on April 6.

The Department of Music, part of the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media and Communication, provides students with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities such as this performance to help advance their craft and forge professional connections, inspiring creative activity on a regular basis.

For more information about the performance and to purchase tickets, visit https://thesoraya.org/whats-on/en/jazz-is-dead/.

