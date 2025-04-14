April 17: SENSES Arcade Block Party

Press START and step into a night of nostalgic, laid-back fun at the Arcade-themed SENSES Block Party, presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

Join the party where pinball machines and classic arcade games will take over Main Street with no quarters required.

The wildly popular SENSES Block Party brings live music, food trucks, themed activities and adult beverages to Main Street every Third Thursday. Grab a drink from the on-street bar, dance the night away to high energy performers and order a bite from the food trucks or local restaurants. Don’t miss this fun and festive adult setting right here in Santa Clarita.

On-street bar hosted by Newhall Refinery, live tunes by Heartbreak Over Petty and food from from Baby’s Badass Burgers and Twist Churro Truck.

For more information visit the SENSES website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...