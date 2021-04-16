April: 18-24: Henry Mayo Recognizes Volunteers During National Volunteer Appreciation Week

As National Volunteer Appreciation Week approaches, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers, a group that numbers over 300 and includes adults, teens, and canines.

“We value our dedicated volunteers 365 days of the year, but we are especially proud to honor them during National Volunteer Week,” said Marlee Lauffer, President of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. “Our volunteers help us to provide quality, compassionate healthcare to our community. The gift of their time and their dedication to all Henry Mayo staff, patients and visitors is priceless!”

“As the pandemic has started to ease we’ve been welcoming more and more volunteers back to our campus,” said April Garcia, Manager of Volunteer Services at Henry Mayo. “For example, some of our volunteers are working in our COVID-19 vaccine clinic. We are so grateful for all the hours of service our volunteers so generously give.”

In 1974, President Richard Nixon established National Volunteer Week with an executive order as a way to recognize the efforts of volunteers in the U.S.

Notably, every sitting president since that time has issued a proclamation during the third week of April to honor volunteers. This week-long event has become a nationwide effort to urge people to get out and volunteer in their own communities.

Henry Mayo encourages everyone to consider the many ways you can make a difference through volunteering. For more information, visit henrymayo.com/volunteer.

