header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 4
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
April 18: Getting Married at Cowboy Festival This Spring is as Easy as Saying “YEE-HAW”
| Wednesday, Feb 4, 2026
Water drop


Festivalgoers have more to celebrate than just Western heritage at this year’s 30th Anniversary of the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival.

Love is in the air, and now couples can rope in forever on Saturday, April 18, during a one-of-a-kind Cowboy Festival Wedding at the historic Ramona Chapel in William S. Hart Park.

Amid fiddle strings, savory BBQ and line dancing, the city of Santa Clarita’s Clerk’s Office is proud to offer couples the opportunity to tie the knot during the city’s iconic Cowboy Festival. The wedding will bring romance, tradition and just the right amount of “yee-haw” together in a way that only Santa Clarita can.

Each couple will enjoy a dedicated 30-minute ceremony window, allowing time for the couple and their guests to fully embrace the moment. The package also includes a marriage license, an officiated ceremony and a professional photo session to capture memories that will be cherished for years to come. Additionally, couples will receive:

-Two VIP passes to the Cowboy Festival
-Access for two into the exclusive VIP Cantina, complete with lunch, snacks and libations for the newlyweds to enjoy throughout the day
-Free admission into Dancing into the Dusk on Saturday, April 18
-Complimentary shuttle service
-Two official Cowboy Festival T-shirts
-From finger-lickin’ BBQ and live Western music to the timeless charm of Hart Park, the Cowboy Festival Wedding is a true celebration of love, laughter and rustic romance that can only be found in this Santa Clarita tradition.

Wedding reservations are available now. To secure a spot, couples are encouraged to book their appointment on the official wedding website at SantaClarita.gov/Weddings. As a special tip of the hat, the first two couples to sign up will receive a complimentary photo shoot at the picturesque Tesoro Adobe Historic Park.

Celebrate love in one of Santa Clarita’s most cherished traditions and say “I do” at the Cowboy Festival! For more information, please visit the website or call (661) 286-4073.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

April 18: Getting Married at Cowboy Festival This Spring is as Easy as Saying “YEE-HAW”

April 18: Getting Married at Cowboy Festival This Spring is as Easy as Saying “YEE-HAW”
Wednesday, Feb 4, 2026
Love is in the air, and now couples can rope in forever on Saturday, April 18, during a one-of-a-kind Cowboy Festival Wedding
FULL STORY...

Feb. 7: Fall in Love Fur-Ever At Paws For Love Adoption Event at SCV Public Library

Feb. 7: Fall in Love Fur-Ever At Paws For Love Adoption Event at SCV Public Library
Wednesday, Feb 4, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Castaic Animal Care Center, will host the PAWS for Love Adoption Event on Saturday, Feb. 7.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 23: New Water Main Installation on Calgrove in Santa Clarita to Begin

Feb. 23: New Water Main Installation on Calgrove in Santa Clarita to Begin
Tuesday, Feb 3, 2026
To further its mission of providing reliable supplies of high-quality water to the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is installing a new water main to serve customers in the area of Calgrove Boulevard and Ebelden Avenue in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

April 11: Santa Clarita To Host Tree-Mendous Arbor Day

April 11: Santa Clarita To Host Tree-Mendous Arbor Day
Tuesday, Feb 3, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita invites you to grow with the city this Arbor Day at the first-ever Tree-mendous celebration on Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valencia Heritage Park.
FULL STORY...

Solo Art Exhibit, ‘I’m a Part of Nature’ by Keiji Ichikawa at Valencia Library

Solo Art Exhibit, ‘I’m a Part of Nature’ by Keiji Ichikawa at Valencia Library
Tuesday, Feb 3, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita presents "I’m a Part of Nature," a solo exhibition by Keiji Ichikawa, on display at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch now through Wednesday, April 15.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Update: LASD Make Arrest in Connection to a Double Homicide Last Halloween in Newhall
In continuing their investigation into the shooting deaths of 30-year-old Elijah Harts and 27-year-old Anthony Mora, Homicide Investigators identified 19-year-old Alejandro Trujillo of Newhall, as a suspect in the murders.
Update: LASD Make Arrest in Connection to a Double Homicide Last Halloween in Newhall
L.A. County Parks Celebrates Black History Month 2026 with Free Events
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will celebrate Black History Month from Feb. 5 to 28, 2026, with free programs and events at 59 parks throughout Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Parks Celebrates Black History Month 2026 with Free Events
Feb.6 -8: The Cube Hosts 2026 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs
The Cube - Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by Valencia by FivePoint, is excited to welcome back the 2026 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs.
Feb.6 -8: The Cube Hosts 2026 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs
April 18: Getting Married at Cowboy Festival This Spring is as Easy as Saying “YEE-HAW”
Love is in the air, and now couples can rope in forever on Saturday, April 18, during a one-of-a-kind Cowboy Festival Wedding
April 18: Getting Married at Cowboy Festival This Spring is as Easy as Saying “YEE-HAW”
Feb. 14: ARTree Community Arts Center Hold Open Studio Event for Kids
ARTree Community Arts Center is branching out with its new Open Studio monthly event. 
Feb. 14: ARTree Community Arts Center Hold Open Studio Event for Kids
Regional Human Trafficking Task Force Announces Arrests, Rescues
Sheriff Robert G. Luna announced details and results from the twelfth annual Operation Reclaim and Rebuild enforcement operation.
Regional Human Trafficking Task Force Announces Arrests, Rescues
Feb. 7: Fall in Love Fur-Ever At Paws For Love Adoption Event at SCV Public Library
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Castaic Animal Care Center, will host the PAWS for Love Adoption Event on Saturday, Feb. 7.
Feb. 7: Fall in Love Fur-Ever At Paws For Love Adoption Event at SCV Public Library
CSUN Students Research Sleep to Improve Student Athletes’ Performance
How can California State University, Northridge student athletes enhance their performances? Learning how to get a good night’s sleep may be the answer. A team of CSUN students is conducting research to find out.
CSUN Students Research Sleep to Improve Student Athletes’ Performance
Today in SCV History (Feb. 4)
<strong>1822</strong> - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/bealeafb.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/bealeafb.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2205t.jpg" alt="Edward Beale" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Feb. 23: New Water Main Installation on Calgrove in Santa Clarita to Begin
To further its mission of providing reliable supplies of high-quality water to the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is installing a new water main to serve customers in the area of Calgrove Boulevard and Ebelden Avenue in Santa Clarita.
Feb. 23: New Water Main Installation on Calgrove in Santa Clarita to Begin
Feb. 23: SCAA Features Pastel Demo by Artist Leslie Hamilton
The Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 23, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Newhall Library Community Room.
Feb. 23: SCAA Features Pastel Demo by Artist Leslie Hamilton
CTG’s ‘South Pacific’ Opens to Sold Out House
Canyon Theatre Guild opened Friday, Jan. 24 evening to a nearly sold out house and a standing ovation, the classic Broadway musical, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific."
CTG’s ‘South Pacific’ Opens to Sold Out House
April 11: Santa Clarita To Host Tree-Mendous Arbor Day
The city of Santa Clarita invites you to grow with the city this Arbor Day at the first-ever Tree-mendous celebration on Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valencia Heritage Park.
April 11: Santa Clarita To Host Tree-Mendous Arbor Day
SCV 2026 Man, Woman Year Nominees Announced
The Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year organization has announced the 2026 list of SCV volunteers nominated for for the honor.
SCV 2026 Man, Woman Year Nominees Announced
Ken Striplin | The Dangers, Consequences of Red-Light Running
You have likely seen it happen and you may have even experienced it firsthand.
Ken Striplin | The Dangers, Consequences of Red-Light Running
Registration for LA28 Olympic Event Tickets Now Open
Los Angeles County will be showing off unparalleled venues and views as a backdrop for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028.
Registration for LA28 Olympic Event Tickets Now Open
Feb. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5, at the West Creek Academy Library, 28767 N. West Hills Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.
Feb. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
March 7: Fourth Annual WeWil Collaborative International Women’s Day
Join WeWil Collaborative Inc. on Saturday, March 7 for the Fourth Annual International Women’s Day Live event, a powerful celebration of women’s achievements and a collective call to action to forge gender equality through abundant giving.
March 7: Fourth Annual WeWil Collaborative International Women’s Day
Solo Art Exhibit, ‘I’m a Part of Nature’ by Keiji Ichikawa at Valencia Library
The city of Santa Clarita presents "I’m a Part of Nature," a solo exhibition by Keiji Ichikawa, on display at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch now through Wednesday, April 15.
Solo Art Exhibit, ‘I’m a Part of Nature’ by Keiji Ichikawa at Valencia Library
Lady Mustangs Make it Seven in a Row with Road Win
Chloe Auble scored 19 points to lead The Master's University women's basketball team to a 76-63 win over Life Pacific Saturday night, Jan. 31 in San Dimas.
Lady Mustangs Make it Seven in a Row with Road Win
Mustangs Drop Final Two to Crusaders
The Master's University baseball team closed out its series against the William Carey (MS) Crusaders with a pair of losses Saturday, Jan. 31 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Drop Final Two to Crusaders
Mustang Swim Squads Dominate at GSAC Championships
The Master's University men's and women's swimming teams dominated the GSAC Championships Jan. 30-31 in Aliso Viejo, winning both titles by more than 100 points.
Mustang Swim Squads Dominate at GSAC Championships
Feb. 5: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Feb. 5: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
Today in SCV History (Feb. 3)
<strong>1998</strong> - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/fema030398.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/fema030398.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/gt9805t.jpg" alt="winter storm" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
SCVNews.com