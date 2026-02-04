April 18: Getting Married at Cowboy Festival This Spring is as Easy as Saying “YEE-HAW”

Festivalgoers have more to celebrate than just Western heritage at this year’s 30th Anniversary of the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival.

Love is in the air, and now couples can rope in forever on Saturday, April 18, during a one-of-a-kind Cowboy Festival Wedding at the historic Ramona Chapel in William S. Hart Park.

Amid fiddle strings, savory BBQ and line dancing, the city of Santa Clarita’s Clerk’s Office is proud to offer couples the opportunity to tie the knot during the city’s iconic Cowboy Festival. The wedding will bring romance, tradition and just the right amount of “yee-haw” together in a way that only Santa Clarita can.

Each couple will enjoy a dedicated 30-minute ceremony window, allowing time for the couple and their guests to fully embrace the moment. The package also includes a marriage license, an officiated ceremony and a professional photo session to capture memories that will be cherished for years to come. Additionally, couples will receive:

-Two VIP passes to the Cowboy Festival

-Access for two into the exclusive VIP Cantina, complete with lunch, snacks and libations for the newlyweds to enjoy throughout the day

-Free admission into Dancing into the Dusk on Saturday, April 18

-Complimentary shuttle service

-Two official Cowboy Festival T-shirts

-From finger-lickin’ BBQ and live Western music to the timeless charm of Hart Park, the Cowboy Festival Wedding is a true celebration of love, laughter and rustic romance that can only be found in this Santa Clarita tradition.

Wedding reservations are available now. To secure a spot, couples are encouraged to book their appointment on the official wedding website at SantaClarita.gov/Weddings. As a special tip of the hat, the first two couples to sign up will receive a complimentary photo shoot at the picturesque Tesoro Adobe Historic Park.

Celebrate love in one of Santa Clarita’s most cherished traditions and say “I do” at the Cowboy Festival! For more information, please visit the website or call (661) 286-4073.

