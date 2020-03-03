April 18: SCV Boys & Girls Club’s Amateur Golf Tournament

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is excited to announce Santa Clarita’s second annual Amateur Golf Tournament, the Santa Clarita Valley Championship. The single-day tournament will be held on Saturday, April 18 and is open to all golfers wanting to compete for the title of Best Amateur Golfer in Santa Clarita.

The tournament will be taking place at beautiful Sand Canyon Country Club. One of California’s premier golf destinations, Sand Canyon golf course is nestled at the base of the Angeles National Forest offering breathtaking views of the Santa Clarita Valley.

It’s going to be an exciting day of competition as this year’s golfers battle to dethrone Brandon Trinkwon, 2019’s reigning Champion, who will also be competing to defend his crown. Golfers will complete 18-holes of golf with Saturday’s play starting at 9am. “This is the chance for all those players who have been telling their friends they shot two under par over the weekend and everyone who has been bragging that they are the best at their club to come out and show everybody what they got,” Mark Kagaoan, Golf Director at Sand Canyon Country Club. The entry fee includes one round of golf, a golf cart, green fees, snacks, water, tee prizes, and an Awards Reception following completion of the tournament. Prizes will be given to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place gross. Spectators are welcome. Award Reception Tickets may be purchased for spectators for $20 (Please purchase in advance).

Proceeds from the tournament will support after-school programs for at-risk high potential youth in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“We are excited to be offering this amateur golf tournament, open to all players of all ages, once again in 2020,” shares Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Board President, Ann-Marie Bjorkman. “We hope to fill the field with competitive amateur golfers as well as give our supporters the experience of a fun Saturday on the links; competing and supporting local youth,” Matthew Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita.

Discounted practice rounds may be purchased thru Sand Canyon Country Club for $45 on Thursday and Friday after 10am before the event. Please book practice rounds three weeks prior to the tournament. Contact Mark Kagaoan at (661) 252-8484 to book.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Visit www.scvbgc.org/golf for details or contact Ali Campbell at 661-254-2582 ext 103.

Founded in 1968, the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is providing a second home, supporting academic success, and building leaders for over 5,000 local youth. Membership is just $60 a year for the first child and $45 for each additional sibling (scholarships available). Learn about the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley healthy lifestyles, STEM, education, and character & leadership development programs at www.scvbgc.org.