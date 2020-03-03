[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
78°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 3
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
April 18: SCV Boys & Girls Club’s Amateur Golf Tournament
| Tuesday, Mar 3, 2020

Amateur Golf TournamentBoys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is excited to announce Santa Clarita’s second annual Amateur Golf Tournament, the Santa Clarita Valley Championship. The single-day tournament will be held on Saturday, April 18 and is open to all golfers wanting to compete for the title of Best Amateur Golfer in Santa Clarita.

The tournament will be taking place at beautiful Sand Canyon Country Club. One of California’s premier golf destinations, Sand Canyon golf course is nestled at the base of the Angeles National Forest offering breathtaking views of the Santa Clarita Valley.

It’s going to be an exciting day of competition as this year’s golfers battle to dethrone Brandon Trinkwon, 2019’s reigning Champion, who will also be competing to defend his crown. Golfers will complete 18-holes of golf with Saturday’s play starting at 9am. “This is the chance for all those players who have been telling their friends they shot two under par over the weekend and everyone who has been bragging that they are the best at their club to come out and show everybody what they got,” Mark Kagaoan, Golf Director at Sand Canyon Country Club. The entry fee includes one round of golf, a golf cart, green fees, snacks, water, tee prizes, and an Awards Reception following completion of the tournament. Prizes will be given to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place gross. Spectators are welcome. Award Reception Tickets may be purchased for spectators for $20 (Please purchase in advance).

Proceeds from the tournament will support after-school programs for at-risk high potential youth in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“We are excited to be offering this amateur golf tournament, open to all players of all ages, once again in 2020,” shares Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Board President, Ann-Marie Bjorkman. “We hope to fill the field with competitive amateur golfers as well as give our supporters the experience of a fun Saturday on the links; competing and supporting local youth,” Matthew Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita.

Discounted practice rounds may be purchased thru Sand Canyon Country Club for $45 on Thursday and Friday after 10am before the event. Please book practice rounds three weeks prior to the tournament. Contact Mark Kagaoan at (661) 252-8484 to book.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Visit www.scvbgc.org/golf for details or contact Ali Campbell at 661-254-2582 ext 103.

Founded in 1968, the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is providing a second home, supporting academic success, and building leaders for over 5,000 local youth. Membership is just $60 a year for the first child and $45 for each additional sibling (scholarships available). Learn about the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley healthy lifestyles, STEM, education, and character & leadership development programs at www.scvbgc.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Janet Alexander Becomes Local AYSO Region’s First Female Commissioner

Janet Alexander Becomes Local AYSO Region’s First Female Commissioner
Tuesday, Mar 3, 2020
The Board of Directors of the Newhall, Valencia & Stevenson Ranch branch of the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) has announced the selection of Janet Banks Alexander as Regional Commissioner for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
FULL STORY...

Midfielder Jesus Torres Joins TMU

Midfielder Jesus Torres Joins TMU
Thursday, Feb 27, 2020
Jesus Torres' early enrollment at TMU this spring could pay dividends as he prepares for the 2020 fall campaign.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Outscore Santa Barbara 18-3 in Double-Header Sweep

Canyons Outscore Santa Barbara 18-3 in Double-Header Sweep
Thursday, Feb 27, 2020
SANTA BARBARA — The Lady Cougars outscored host Santa Barbara City College by a combined 18-3 score to sweep its road doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon.
FULL STORY...

Professional Lacrosse Players Pay Visit to Saugus High

Professional Lacrosse Players Pay Visit to Saugus High
Thursday, Feb 27, 2020
Trent Burke sees lacrosse as “just a game.”
FULL STORY...

Lady Cougars Extend Winning Streak with Conference Win Against Glendale

Lady Cougars Extend Winning Streak with Conference Win Against Glendale
Thursday, Feb 27, 2020
The Lady Cougars reestablished its winning streak at three games with an 8-1 road win vs. conference opponent Glendale College on Tuesday.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
One Story One City Program Releases March Lineup
The Santa Clarita Public Library’s One Story One City program has released an exciting schedule of free events to celebrate the 2020 novel selection, “Gods of Jade and Shadow” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
One Story One City Program Releases March Lineup
April 18: SCV Boys & Girls Club’s Amateur Golf Tournament
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is excited to announce Santa Clarita’s second annual Amateur Golf Tournament, the Santa Clarita Valley Championship.
April 18: SCV Boys & Girls Club’s Amateur Golf Tournament
March 5: Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation & Community Services Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 5, at 6:00 p.m.
March 5: Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation & Community Services Regular Meeting
Janet Alexander Becomes Local AYSO Region’s First Female Commissioner
The Board of Directors of the Newhall, Valencia & Stevenson Ranch branch of the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) has announced the selection of Janet Banks Alexander as Regional Commissioner for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Janet Alexander Becomes Local AYSO Region’s First Female Commissioner
Woman Booked on Felony Charge For Alleged Sword Attack on Husband
A woman who allegedly attacked her husband with a sword Friday was booked on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon.
Woman Booked on Felony Charge For Alleged Sword Attack on Husband
Today in SCV History (March 3)
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Husband of DA Jackie Lacey Pulls Gun on Protesters at Home
A video shot by protesters and posted to Twitter on Monday shows Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s husband aiming a handgun at the activists after they rang the Laceys’ doorbell at dawn and asked to speak with the DA.
Husband of DA Jackie Lacey Pulls Gun on Protesters at Home
Defense Department Details Plans to Battle Coronavirus
The Defense Department is making plans to combat the coronavirus, DOD leaders said during a news conference at the Pentagon Monday.
Defense Department Details Plans to Battle Coronavirus
Santa Clarita Transit Launches ‘GO! Santa Clarita’ Service
As of Monday, residents within the Fair Oaks and Canyon Country areas have a new transportation service available -- GO! Santa Clarita, an on-demand transit pilot program offered by Santa Clarita Transit.
Santa Clarita Transit Launches ‘GO! Santa Clarita’ Service
June 13-14: SCV Quilt Guild to Hold Show at Hart Park
The Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild will celebrate its 30th Anniversary with the presentation of its biennial Quilt Show at Hart Hall in Hart Park on Saturday and Sunday, June 13 and 14.
June 13-14: SCV Quilt Guild to Hold Show at Hart Park
CRY-LA Kite Festival Raises Funds for Basic Child Rights
The Los Angeles Chapter of nonprofit organization Child Rights and You presented its Third Annual CRY-LA Kite Festival and fundraiser at West Creek Park in Valencia on February 23.
CRY-LA Kite Festival Raises Funds for Basic Child Rights
Voting Rights Letter on City Council Closed Session Agenda
Santa Clarita City Council members were set to host a special meeting in closed session Monday afternoon to discuss “anticipated litigation” regarding a California Voting Rights Act letter sent to the city by attorney Scott Rafferty.
Voting Rights Letter on City Council Closed Session Agenda
March 3: ‘Game of Life’ Community Event at Canyon High Gym
The Youth Project will hold its annual "Game of Life" community outreach event at Canyon High School's Main Gym on Tuesday, March 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 3: ‘Game of Life’ Community Event at Canyon High Gym
Coronavirus COVID-19: Risk Remains Low in LA County
As the risk of contracting novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) remains low in Los Angeles County, the county Department of Public Health received confirmation Saturday that a South Korean flight attendant diagnosed with the virus in South Korea was not symptomatic during a visit to LA County.
Coronavirus COVID-19: Risk Remains Low in LA County
March 4 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Meetings
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board has published its March 4 agenda for a closed session at 6 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m.
March 4 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Meetings
Student Films Highlight SCV Productions in First Week of March
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions including student films shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of March 2-8, 2020.
Student Films Highlight SCV Productions in First Week of March
Structure Fire Spreads to Brush in Canyon Country
Fire crews quickly extinguished a one-story structure fire that had spread to the surrounding brush in Canyon Country Monday morning.
Structure Fire Spreads to Brush in Canyon Country
Kuhlman Takes Reins as Hart School District Superintendent
Mike Kuhlman takes leadership of the William S. Hart Union High School District this week after serving for 23 years as a district teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent of educational services, and most recently, deputy superintendent.
Kuhlman Takes Reins as Hart School District Superintendent
Today in SCV History (March 2)
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Man Dead in Deputy-Involved Shooting at SCV Sheriff’s Station
A man initially only identified as Hispanic died in a deputy-involved shooting at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Sunday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials.
Man Dead in Deputy-Involved Shooting at SCV Sheriff’s Station
Today in SCV History (March 1)
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
Today in SCV History (Feb. 29)
1964 - Lifelong SCV resident Harry S. Chacanaca dies; buried at Ruiz Cemetery [cemetery census]
grave marker
SCV Sheriff’s Station Vies for Off-Highway Vehicle Grant
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit the department’s annual Off-Highway Vehicle grant request, and the application will be available for public review for 60 days, from March 3 through May 4, 2020.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Vies for Off-Highway Vehicle Grant
Bozeman Foundation Brings Anti-bullying Message to Castaic Middle School
Students at Castaic Middle School took a break from their usual school schedules to sit in on an assembly held by pro-athletes and founders of the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation Wednesday.
Bozeman Foundation Brings Anti-bullying Message to Castaic Middle School
%d bloggers like this: