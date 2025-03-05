April 18: Spring 2025 Night Market to Celebrate Art and Community at CSUN

The University Student Union invites Matadors to attend Night Market on Friday, April 18, in the USU from 7 to 11 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a variety of sweet and savory food stalls, visit students’ artisan craft booths and vibe to DJ set.

Participants can get their faces painted and receive henna tattoos or take a break from the hustle and bustle of the nightlife by visiting the chill LED lounge.

“Night Market is a lively and family-friendly gathering that offers a little something for everyone,” said Naylea Gomez, USU Programs student event assistant.

“Don’t miss out on some of the free festivities. We will have some LED games such as table hockey and mini golf. We are so excited to share this night with guests of all ages,” said Jenny Phan, USU Programs Student Event Assistant.

This interactive event is designed to celebrate connection, art, and community. A 360 photobooth and picturesque scenery are perfect for capturing memorable moments.

To complete the experience, select students will be able to claim a free dessert from designated vendors. The USU is excited to present Night Market, where participants can come together to enjoy amazing food and vibrant art experiences.

For more information, visit the USU’s website.

