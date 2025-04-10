April 18: Valencia by FivePoint VIA Luncheon

The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon Friday, April 18, on the topic of “An Innovative California Community for the 21st Century.”

The luncheon will be held 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, Valencia, CA 91355.

Presenters will be Donald Kimball, Executive Vice President of Valencia Operations for FivePoint and Sandy Sanchez, Vice President of Policy at FivePoint.

Greater Los Angeles faces a growing housing shortage, leaving many struggling to find affordable options. Valencia by FivePoint is addressing this challenge in the Santa Clarita Valley while creating job opportunities, promoting sustainability, protecting open space, improving mobility and more.

Valencia by FivePoint is already home to 3,000 residents and it continues to grow. The long-term vision is to create a vibrant community that balances thoughtful development with environmental sustainability. Valencia will put housing within reach for many more residents while providing abundant protected open space, an extensive network of trails, commercial space for leading industries, new restaurants and shopping areas and public gathering spaces to foster connection and fuel our economy. It will do all of this with zero net greenhouse gas emissions.

Members and Sponsored Guests: $45

Non-members: $55

For RSVP tickets visit https://www.via.org/events/via-luncheon-valencia-by-fivepoint-an-innovative-california-community-for-the-21st-century/.

