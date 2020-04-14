April 18: Wolf Creek Drive-Thru Brewery Service Benefiting Bridge to Home

As we all continue to practice Safer-at-Home guidelines, we are seeing our community come together creatively and collectively. While friends share dinner together over Skype, neighbors hang out on Zoom. We are seeing businesses testing out ways to connect with their customers, and we are seeing customers show loyalty to our local businesses. In an uncertain time, our community continues to make certain we take care of one another.
Three major Bridge to Home community-based fundraisers scheduled for April and May 2020 have been cancelled due to safe social distancing guidelines. One of these events was a Chili Cook Off at the city of Santa Clarita’s annual Cowboy Festival. The Cook Off was scheduled for April 18.
But, the weekend isn’t an entire loss, thanks to the generosity of Wolf Creek Brewery and their new drive-thru service, “Socially Responsible Saturdays”.
This weekend they kick off their Drive-thru Brewery Service. The Brewery location will be open from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. for purchase of cans, kegs, and growler refills. Orders can be made on-site or call ahead at (661) 294-9977.
25% of sales this Saturday will go to support Bridge to Home.
People experiencing homelessness have been significantly impacted by Covid-19. Thirty-five percent of the 60 residents living at the Bridge to Home shelter are over the age of 65 or have underlying conditions requiring them to shelter in place. To accommodate Safer-at-Home guidelines, the City of Santa Clarita made it possible for us to utilize the Newhall Community Center as a temporary shelter location that will support safe distance standards as well as accessible bathrooms, showers, laundry, and meals. We moved our residents to the Community Center lock, stock, and barrel on March 26. Additionally, in partnership with Los Angeles County, we now provide a designated quarantine space to 50 high vulnerability residents by opening a hotel shelter in place program on April 10th.
To all who participate in “Socially Responsible Saturdays,” to everyone who works tirelessly to bring SCV the essential services we count on, to those who helped make the move from our shelter to the community center possible, we raise our glass to you.
Support Bridge to Home Using Amazon Smile:
Do you order from Amazon? If you do, do you know you can support Bridge to Home with each purchase? Amazon donates 0.5% of the price of your eligible AmazonSmile purchases to the charitable organization of your choice. Go to https://smile.amazon.com and register your Amazon account to support Bridge to Home SCV.
College of the Canyons classified staff members provided 70 Easter lunch meals for first responders at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the L.A. County Fire Department COVID-19 testing site in Santa Clarita on Sunday, April 12.
California State Parks has announced additional temporary full closures of parks. In Los Angeles County, the popular Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve State Natural Reserve was closed as of sunset Friday.
Cajun's Aviation Dream, a nonprofit group set up in honor of Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno, is selling commemorative coins, stickers and other memorabilia to raise funds to support young aviators and carry on his legacy.
Once California State University, Northridge professors like dance coordinator Paula Thomson processed and accepted the new reality — which took some time, she said — she went about the challenging work of redesigning dance courses for online learning.
Wednesday, May 6 is the deadline for California State University, Northridge students who are experiencing financial emergencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a MataCare Grant for the spring semester.
Forty years ago while operating on a trauma victim who fell asleep at the wheel, I became more tired than usual despite the adrenaline rush to save a life. After completing surgery and removing the mask, I was wide awake again.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Monday announced an agreement on a shared vision for reopening their economies and controlling COVID-19 into the future.
Some insist it's all a hoax. These people will be the ones who will continue the cycle. Maybe they will live, maybe they will die, but they will continue to pass it on to the rest of us. Typhoid Mary will walk among us.
In response to small businesses affected by COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has created the Small Business Recovery Loan Program, administered by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.
The sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam April 9 died of COVID-related complications April 13, the Navy News Service reported.
In a letter sent to state lawmakers Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget adviser said the Golden State will need to spend a minimum of $7 billion to fund the effort to protect the public from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reacting to criticism that preventable delays set back America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump has put crosshairs on the country’s leading expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
To date, L.A. County Public Health has identified 9,192 postive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county, and a total of 296 deaths. A minimum of 186 cases have been confirmed in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Johns Hopkins University: Flattening the curve involves reducing the number of new COVID-19 cases from one day to the next. This helps prevent healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed. When a country has fewer new COVID-19 cases emerging today than it did on a previous day, that’s a sign that the country is flattening the curve.
