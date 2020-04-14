April 18: Wolf Creek Drive-Thru Brewery Service Benefiting Bridge to Home

As we all continue to practice Safer-at-Home guidelines, we are seeing our community come together creatively and collectively. While friends share dinner together over Skype, neighbors hang out on Zoom. We are seeing businesses testing out ways to connect with their customers, and we are seeing customers show loyalty to our local businesses. In an uncertain time, our community continues to make certain we take care of one another.

Three major Bridge to Home community-based fundraisers scheduled for April and May 2020 have been cancelled due to safe social distancing guidelines. One of these events was a Chili Cook Off at the city of Santa Clarita’s annual Cowboy Festival. The Cook Off was scheduled for April 18.

But, the weekend isn’t an entire loss, thanks to the generosity of Wolf Creek Brewery and their new drive-thru service, “Socially Responsible Saturdays”.

This weekend they kick off their Drive-thru Brewery Service. The Brewery location will be open from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. for purchase of cans, kegs, and growler refills. Orders can be made on-site or call ahead at (661) 294-9977.

25% of sales this Saturday will go to support Bridge to Home.

People experiencing homelessness have been significantly impacted by Covid-19. Thirty-five percent of the 60 residents living at the Bridge to Home shelter are over the age of 65 or have underlying conditions requiring them to shelter in place. To accommodate Safer-at-Home guidelines, the City of Santa Clarita made it possible for us to utilize the Newhall Community Center as a temporary shelter location that will support safe distance standards as well as accessible bathrooms, showers, laundry, and meals. We moved our residents to the Community Center lock, stock, and barrel on March 26. Additionally, in partnership with Los Angeles County, we now provide a designated quarantine space to 50 high vulnerability residents by opening a hotel shelter in place program on April 10th.

To all who participate in “Socially Responsible Saturdays,” to everyone who works tirelessly to bring SCV the essential services we count on, to those who helped make the move from our shelter to the community center possible, we raise our glass to you.

Thank you.

