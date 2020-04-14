[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
67°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 13
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
April 18: Wolf Creek Drive-Thru Brewery Service Benefiting Bridge to Home
| Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
Wolf Creek Socially Responsible Saturdays

As we all continue to practice Safer-at-Home guidelines, we are seeing our community come together creatively and collectively. While friends share dinner together over Skype, neighbors hang out on Zoom. We are seeing businesses testing out ways to connect with their customers, and we are seeing customers show loyalty to our local businesses. In an uncertain time, our community continues to make certain we take care of one another.

Three major Bridge to Home community-based fundraisers scheduled for April and May 2020 have been cancelled due to safe social distancing guidelines. One of these events was a Chili Cook Off at the city of Santa Clarita’s annual Cowboy Festival. The Cook Off was scheduled for April 18.

Wolf Creek Socially Responsible SaturdaysBut, the weekend isn’t an entire loss, thanks to the generosity of Wolf Creek Brewery and their new drive-thru service, “Socially Responsible Saturdays”.

This weekend they kick off their Drive-thru Brewery Service. The Brewery location will be open from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. for purchase of cans, kegs, and growler refills. Orders can be made on-site or call ahead at (661) 294-9977.

For more information about Wolf Creek, click here.

25% of sales this Saturday will go to support Bridge to Home.

People experiencing homelessness have been significantly impacted by Covid-19. Thirty-five percent of the 60 residents living at the Bridge to Home shelter are over the age of 65 or have underlying conditions requiring them to shelter in place. To accommodate Safer-at-Home guidelines, the City of Santa Clarita made it possible for us to utilize the Newhall Community Center as a temporary shelter location that will support safe distance standards as well as accessible bathrooms, showers, laundry, and meals. We moved our residents to the Community Center lock, stock, and barrel on March 26. Additionally, in partnership with Los Angeles County, we now provide a designated quarantine space to 50 high vulnerability residents by opening a hotel shelter in place program on April 10th.

To all who participate in “Socially Responsible Saturdays,” to everyone who works tirelessly to bring SCV the essential services we count on, to those who helped make the move from our shelter to the community center possible, we raise our glass to you.

Thank you.

Donate Directly to Bridge to Home here.

Support Bridge to Home Using Amazon Smile:
Do you order from Amazon? If you do, do you know you can support Bridge to Home with each purchase? Amazon donates 0.5% of the price of your eligible AmazonSmile purchases to the charitable organization of your choice. Go to https://smile.amazon.com and register your Amazon account to support Bridge to Home SCV.

Locations and Service Hours:

The Bridge

23764 Newhall Avenue

Monday to Friday

8:00 a.m. – 4;30 p.m.

Feeding It Forward

23031 Drayton Street

Tuesday through Friday

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Shelter

23031 Drayton Street

Seven days a week

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

April 18: Wolf Creek Drive-Thru Brewery Service Benefiting Bridge to Home

April 18: Wolf Creek Drive-Thru Brewery Service Benefiting Bridge to Home
Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
As we all continue to practice Safer at Home guidelines, we are seeing our community come together creatively and collectively.
FULL STORY...

COC Donors Cover Free Lunch for First Responders at COVID-19 Test Site

COC Donors Cover Free Lunch for First Responders at COVID-19 Test Site
Monday, Apr 13, 2020
College of the Canyons classified staff members provided 70 Easter lunch meals for first responders at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the L.A. County Fire Department COVID-19 testing site in Santa Clarita on Sunday, April 12.
FULL STORY...

SCV Boys & Girls Club Cancels June 6 Auction (Video)

SCV Boys & Girls Club Cancels June 6 Auction (Video)
Friday, Apr 10, 2020
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Friday announced the cancellation of its 49th Annual Benefit Auction, titled "Galactic Gala," scheduled for Saturday, June 6.
FULL STORY...

AV Poppy Reserve Closed

AV Poppy Reserve Closed
Saturday, Apr 4, 2020
California State Parks has announced additional temporary full closures of parks. In Los Angeles County, the popular Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve State Natural Reserve was closed as of sunset Friday.
FULL STORY...

Cajun’s Aviation Dream Honors Del Bagno, Raises Funds for Young Aviators

Cajun’s Aviation Dream Honors Del Bagno, Raises Funds for Young Aviators
Friday, Apr 3, 2020
Cajun's Aviation Dream, a nonprofit group set up in honor of Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno, is selling commemorative coins, stickers and other memorabilia to raise funds to support young aviators and carry on his legacy.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Caltrans Planning 36 Hour Interstate 5 Closure in L.A., Burbank, Glendale
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans to close Interstate 5 in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale for 36 hours from 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25, to 2:00 a.m. Monday, April 27.
Caltrans Planning 36 Hour Interstate 5 Closure in L.A., Burbank, Glendale
April 18: Wolf Creek Drive-Thru Brewery Service Benefiting Bridge to Home
As we all continue to practice Safer at Home guidelines, we are seeing our community come together creatively and collectively.
April 18: Wolf Creek Drive-Thru Brewery Service Benefiting Bridge to Home
Feds Approve to Free Up Funds for California Schools
SACRAMENTO —The U.S. Department of Education has granted preliminary approval to California’s request for flexibility in using federal funds to ease the immediate impacts of COVID-19 school closures.
Feds Approve to Free Up Funds for California Schools
COC Donors Cover Free Lunch for First Responders at COVID-19 Test Site
College of the Canyons classified staff members provided 70 Easter lunch meals for first responders at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the L.A. County Fire Department COVID-19 testing site in Santa Clarita on Sunday, April 12.
COC Donors Cover Free Lunch for First Responders at COVID-19 Test Site
Vote By Mail Ballots Mailed for May 12 Congressional Election
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on Monday began mailing 350,916 Vote by Mail ballots for the May 12 Congressional District 25 Special General Election.
Vote By Mail Ballots Mailed for May 12 Congressional Election
In Days, CSUN Professors Learn New Ways to Teach, Connect
Once California State University, Northridge professors like dance coordinator Paula Thomson processed and accepted the new reality — which took some time, she said — she went about the challenging work of redesigning dance courses for online learning.
In Days, CSUN Professors Learn New Ways to Teach, Connect
May 6: Deadline for CSUN Students to Apply for MataCare Grant
Wednesday, May 6 is the deadline for California State University, Northridge students who are experiencing financial emergencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a MataCare Grant for the spring semester.
May 6: Deadline for CSUN Students to Apply for MataCare Grant
L.A. County Monday: Fewer New Cases; At Least 189 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 25 new deaths and 239 new cases of the COVID-19 disease, the smallest increase in new cases since March 26.
L.A. County Monday: Fewer New Cases; At Least 189 in SCV
Careful with Masks | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Forty years ago while operating on a trauma victim who fell asleep at the wheel, I became more tired than usual despite the adrenaline rush to save a life. After completing surgery and removing the mask, I was wide awake again.
Careful with Masks | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Oakmont Confirms COVID-19-Related Death of Resident
Oakmont of Valencia officials have confirmed a memory-care resident is believed to have died from COVID-19-related causes Saturday.
Oakmont Confirms COVID-19-Related Death of Resident
California, Oregon, Washington Announce Western States Pact
California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Monday announced an agreement on a shared vision for reopening their economies and controlling COVID-19 into the future.
California, Oregon, Washington Announce Western States Pact
One Day at a Time | Commentary by Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel
Some insist it's all a hoax. These people will be the ones who will continue the cycle. Maybe they will live, maybe they will die, but they will continue to pass it on to the rest of us. Typhoid Mary will walk among us.
One Day at a Time | Commentary by Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel
L.A. County Launches New Small Business Recovery Loan Program
In response to small businesses affected by COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has created the Small Business Recovery Loan Program, administered by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.
L.A. County Launches New Small Business Recovery Loan Program
Sailor on Aircraft Carrier Dies from COVID-19
The sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam April 9 died of COVID-related complications April 13, the Navy News Service reported.
Sailor on Aircraft Carrier Dies from COVID-19
Utilities Ratepayers to Receive California Climate Credit
California utilities ratepayers will receive a "California Climate Credit" on their April bills, according to a notice sent Thursday by the state Public Utilities Commission.
Utilities Ratepayers to Receive California Climate Credit
California Monday: 23,348 Cases Incl. 2,501 Healthcare Workers; 687 Deaths
California has had a total of 22,348 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 687 deaths as of Sunday, April 12, the state Department of Public Health announced Monday afternoon.
California Monday: 23,348 Cases Incl. 2,501 Healthcare Workers; 687 Deaths
UCLA Joins National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project Testing
UCLA has joined a nationwide effort to study whether convalescent plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 may yield a treatment for the deadly virus.
UCLA Joins National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project Testing
California COVID-19 Costs Expected to Reach $7 Billion
In a letter sent to state lawmakers Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget adviser said the Golden State will need to spend a minimum of $7 billion to fund the effort to protect the public from the COVID-19 pandemic.
California COVID-19 Costs Expected to Reach $7 Billion
Fauci Role on Virus Task Force in Jeopardy, Trump Signals
Reacting to criticism that preventable delays set back America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump has put crosshairs on the country’s leading expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Fauci Role on Virus Task Force in Jeopardy, Trump Signals
CDC Extends No-Sail Order for All Cruise Ships
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its March 14 No-Sail Order for all cruise ships as part of the battle to control the COVID-19 pandemic.
CDC Extends No-Sail Order for All Cruise Ships
Today in SCV History (April 13)
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
L.A. County Sunday: 9,192 Cases, 296 Deaths; At Least 186 Cases in SCV
To date, L.A. County Public Health has identified 9,192 postive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county, and a total of 296 deaths. A minimum of 186 cases have been confirmed in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Sunday: 9,192 Cases, 296 Deaths; At Least 186 Cases in SCV
Who’s Flattening the Curve? Not the USA
Johns Hopkins University: Flattening the curve involves reducing the number of new COVID-19 cases from one day to the next. This helps prevent healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed. When a country has fewer new COVID-19 cases emerging today than it did on a previous day, that’s a sign that the country is flattening the curve.
Who’s Flattening the Curve? Not the USA
California Sunday: 21,794 Cases Incl. 2,388 Healthcare Workers; 651 Deaths
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Sunday. California now has 21,794 confirmed cases and 651 deaths.
California Sunday: 21,794 Cases Incl. 2,388 Healthcare Workers; 651 Deaths
%d bloggers like this: