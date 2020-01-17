April 19-20: Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival 2020 at Hart Park

The city of Santa Clarita’s Cowboy Festival, presented by California Resources Corporation and set to return for its 27th year, will ride into William S. Hart Park in Newhall on April 18 and 19.

The sights, sounds and swagger of cowboy life will be on display all weekend and general admission tickets to the main festival are free for all visitors.

In addition to the festival, separate ticketed tours and performances will be hosted by Rancho Camulos, Friends of Hart Park and the SCV Historical Society.

These special ticketed events include the Californio Fiesta De Rancho Camulos, a concert featuring seven-time Western Music Association “Entertainer of the Year” Dave Stamey and the Cowboy Dance with Syd Masters and the Swingers.

Featured events also include the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Tour, featuring a shuttle that will provide tours of famous filming locations from the movie; a concert by Garth Guy, The Ultimate Tribute to Garth Brooks; and a historical bus tour of the Santa Clarita Valley.

The most entertaining festival in the West will feature performances across five festival stages at Hart Park, as well as living history entertainers, food vendors, Western gear shopping and activities for all ages.

Back by popular demand will be the Chili Cook-Off, presented in partnership with Bridge to Home, which will delight taste buds and prove which chef’s recipe rules the West on Saturday, April 18.

Additionally, there will be a limited number of $100 VIP packages available. Each package includes special access to the festival at William S. Hart Park event area, including a VIP shuttle service to and from the festival and weekend admission to the VIP Cantina area, which will provide food and beverages.

The 2020 Cowboy Festival will feature favorite performers from festivals past, including Dave Stamey, New West, Gary Allegretto and Kristyn Harris, as well as a slew of rockin’ newcomers, including Ben Bostick, Alice Wallace, The Shootouts and more.

Leading up to the Cowboy Festival, the Walk of Western Stars will unveil its 2020 inductees on Thursday, April 16. This event will commemorate the inductees’ contributions to Western entertainment history by immortalizing their names in bronze and terrazzo tile, stamped into the streets of Old Town Newhall.

There will also be an induction ceremony with a limited number of tickets that will include dinner and presentations.

The city of Santa Clarita is also looking for volunteers to staff the Cowboy Festival and is currently recruiting for festival greeters, activity helpers, ushers and more.

To learn more about volunteering at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, please contact Volunteer Engagement Program Supervisor Tess Simgen at 661-250-3726.

Details and ticket information for special events taking place as part of the Cowboy Festival will be made available in early February. To learn more about the 2020 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, please visit CowboyFestival.org.