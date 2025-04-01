April 19: 2025 Neighborhood Cleanup, Register Now

Time is running out to pre-register for the annual city of Santa Clarita Neighborhood Cleanup in celebration of Earth Day, scheduled for Saturday, April 19.

Join the city in removing litter from neighborhoods and public spaces. Pre-registration is available by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com.

This event is a valuable volunteer opportunity for residents of all ages to engage with the community in an effort to protect and preserve the local environment. As a reminder, all interested volunteers are required to pre-register for this event.

During the registration process, participants will be prompted to select one of three drive-thru locations to pick-up the free supplies from 8-11 a.m. on the morning of the event including:

Newhall Community Center: 22421 Market St., Santa Clarita 91321.

Canyon Country Park: 17615 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, 91387.

The Centre Lower Parking Lot off of Aquatic Center Drive: 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita 91350.*

*Please note that the Aquatic Center will be hosting Splash N’ Dash starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 19. Be prepared to follow traffic signage for Neighborhood Cleanup entry on the morning of the event, only for The Centre location.

During the drive-thru, participants can pick up gloves and trash bags as well as pre-bagged mulch, provided by Burrtec and a free native one-gallon plant, provided by the city’s Urban Forestry division in celebration of Arbor Day (while supplies last).

After picking up cleaning supplies, volunteers will go to their neighborhoods, paseos, sidewalks and trails to collect trash at their own pace.

Participants are invited to post photos on social media, tagging @GreenSantaClarita or using the hashtag #CleanUpSC on Facebook or Instagram.

For easy transport during your cleanup efforts, registered participants can take advantage of a free day pass on Saturday, April 19, for local transportation via Santa Clarita Transit! Just show your registration confirmation to the driver upon boarding.

For registration information, visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

For any further questions, please contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Environmental Services team at (661) 286-4098 or email Environment@santaclarita.gov.

For additional volunteer opportunities or to learn about the annual tree planting ceremony on the morning of this event, please visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

