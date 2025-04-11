April 19: Hop into Spring at Eggstravaganza

The city of Santa Clarita invites families to Eggstravaganza, a free, community event at Central Park on Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Residents are invited to enjoy a morning filled with exciting activities, festive fun and more than 20,000 eggs waiting to be found during the hunt.

Sant Clarita Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350.

This year brings a new egg scramble schedule and layout to ensure an enjoyable experience for everyone. Families are asked to note their child’s egg hunt time and wait near the designated field to ensure a smooth and safe experience.

Look for the field map posted online at SantaClarita.gov/Events beforehand. Children can participate in the Egg Scramble at their designated times:

10:15 a.m. – Ages 1-3 (accompanied by a parent) on Field 5

10:15 a.m. – Ages 6-7 on Field 6

11 a.m. – Ages 4-5 on Field 5

11 a.m. – Ages 8-10 on Field 6

An inclusive Egg Scramble area for children with special needs will be available from 10 a.m. to noon, allowing all children to participate at their own pace. Everyone will have the chance to find unique prizes like MB2 play vouchers, Lazy Dog meals, city of Santa Clarita swim passes, The Cube skate passes, board games, play sets, Legos and more.

While guests are eagerly waiting for their designated time slot, there will be spring crafts and games to enjoy. There will also be a special photo opportunity with Mr. E. Bunny as memorabilia for this annual event.

Although Eggstravaganza is free to attend with no registration required, residents are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, which will be on-site collecting donations for local families in need.

Don’t miss this egg-citing event. Gather your baskets and bring the whole family for a memorable experience at this year’s Eggstravaganza event.

For more information, please call the Arts & Events office at (661) 250-3787 or visit SantaClarita.gov/Events.

