April 2: Black Business Council ‘Linking Leaders’ Event

The Black Business Council will host a “Linking Leaders” event to introduce the newly appointed Council Chair, Tamara Pickering, 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 2 at Venue Valencia, 28678 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

This event offers an opportunity to connect with fellow entrepreneurs, professionals and community leaders who are passionate about strengthening and supporting Black-owned businesses in the region.

Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere with food and drinks as you engage in thoughtful discussions, exchange ideas and build lasting relationships that will help drive meaningful impact.

Whether new to the Black Business Council or already connected, this event is designed to foster collaboration and provide a platform for continued growth and support.

Member: $20

Non-member: $30

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce website.

