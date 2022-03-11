April 2: Cajun’s Aviation Dream Fundraiser at Lucky Luke Brewing

Cajun’s Aviation Dream will host a fundraiser at the Lucky Luke Santa Clarita Taproom Saturday, April 2 at 11 a.m. The event is held in honor of celebrate Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno’s fourth “Angelversary.”

The fundraiser will feature beer, food and a cornhole tournament. This family-friendly event will also include a coloring contest for all ages and a chance to win a Discovery flight.

Del Bagno lived for aviation. As a high school student, he volunteered to clean toilets, wash hangar floors and airplanes in exchange for flying lessons at his local airfield. From these humble beginnings, Del Bagno embarked on a worldwide adventure, flying more than 3,500 flight hours in more than 30 civilian and military aircraft. As a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, he proved to be a natural leader and skilled aviator, ultimately being trusted to fly the most advanced fighter aircraft ever built, the F-35 Lightning II.

He worked extremely hard, overcame numerous obstacles and was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of flying for the elite U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds as the #4, Slot Pilot.

On April 4, 2018 Del Bagno died during a routine aerial demonstration training. In his 34 years, he mastered the art of persistence, embodied being a “good dude”, took pride in giving back to his community and stayed humble in his pursuit for excellence. This foundation will continue Del Bagno’s legacy and allow his family to help stellar young Americans chase their own dreams to fly and pursue their passion for aviation.

If unable to attend the April 2 fundraiser consider participating in Cajun’s Climb from April 4 to April 30. Participate in a hike of your choice, take a photo on your hike, donate and register at Cajun’s Climb.

For more information or to donate visit Cajun’s Aviation Dream.

Cajun’s Aviation Dream Incorporated is a California 501(C)(3) nonprofit corporation.

Lucky Luke Brewing Santa Clarita, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia, CA 91355.

