April 2: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting Alumni Dance

The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will hold an Alumni Dance Sunday, April 2, hosting former members and class graduates with former club instructor and caller Rod Shuping at the mic.

Shuping will call SSD tips from 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., with a Plus tip at the break.

The event will take place at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 25718 McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita.

The event is $10 per dancer, but no cost to observers only.

Casual attire is always welcome. No proof of vaccination is required, but masking is optional or as required on dance day.

For more information, call our Google line, (661) 262-9525, or visit www.sierrahillbillies.org.

