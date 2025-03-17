April 2: Total Wine & More Hosts Serata Italiana Event

On Wednesday, April 2 6-8:30 p.m., Serata Italiana, the renowned Italian language and culture club, will host an exclusive event at Total Wine & More featuring real estate expert Natalie Blancardi and a virtual introduction to Italian attorney Antonello Pierro.

Total Wine & More is located at 24267 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

The event, titled “An Evening of Italian Food, Wine and…Real Estate!”, will offer attendees a unique blend of Italian culture, cuisine and valuable real estate insights. Natalie Blancardi, known as “The Queen of Real Estate,” will share her expertise on various aspects of the U.S. real estate market.

Highlights of the evening include:

Presentation by Natalie Blancardi on current real estate trends, buyer’s compensation, insurance, loan modifications and short sales, living trusts and the benefits of real estate investment.

Virtual introduction to Antonello Pierro, Esq., a prominent Italian attorney specializing in international real estate transactions. Pierro routinely provides insights and guidance on navigating the Italian real estate market for those interested in investing or relocating to Italy.

Authentic homemade Italian cuisine, fine wines and desserts.

Antonello Pierro brings over 25 years of legal experience, with more than 15 years focused on international real estate transactions. His expertise in Italian law makes him an invaluable resource for cross-border property acquisitions.

This event offers a rare opportunity to gain knowledge about both U.S. and Italian real estate markets while enjoying an immersive Italian cultural experience. Tickets are priced at $50 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the event website.

