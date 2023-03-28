April 20: CSUN New Venture Competition

The California State University, Northridge David Nazarian College of Business and Economics invites the public to the eighth Annual Jeff Marine Bull Ring New Venture Competition on Thursday, April 20, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
During the event, guests will support the five finalist teams as they pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges.
Grand Prize: $10,000
Second Place: $5,000
Third Place: $2,500
Additional awards:
Audience Choice: $2,500
Social Impact Award: $2,500
Best Use of Technology: $2,500
Additional prizes include: $2,500 of free legal services (courtesy of NovusGC) and $2,500 of free marketing/branding services (courtesy of IntersectLA) will also be offered to each of the top three teams.
The Bull Ring has been made possible thanks to the generous support of the founding and continuing donor, Jeff Marine and his family.
World-renowned muralist and CSUN distinguished alumna Judy Baca ’69 (Art), M.A. ’80 (Art), Hon.D. ’18 was honored March 21 with the 2021 National Medal of Arts, in a ceremony at the White House. President Joe Biden presented the medal — the highest honor given to artists and arts patrons by the U.S. government — to Baca in a ceremony in the East Room.
Angeli Francois, a College of the Canyons English adjunct instructor, has received a 2023 Hayward Award for ‘Excellence in Education’ from the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges for her dedication and commitment to serving and empowering students from diverse backgrounds and experiences.
In alignment with both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will change to weekly reporting of COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death data. The last day of daily reporting will be today, Tuesday, March 28. Starting the week of April 3, COVID-19 data will be reported weekly.
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) expressed frustration at the Senate Public Safety Committee’s failure to advance a bill he coauthored aimed at bringing accountability to the fentanyl crisis.
Longtime festival favorites and thrilling newcomers highlight the performance schedule at the 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, which will be held Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, in Old Town Newhall.
Come to Placerita Nature Center Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and meet the Animal Ambassadors who live in the canyon. Learn what the animals eat, where they live, their physical attributes and much more.
Los Angeles County’s declaration of a local public health emergency for COVID-19 ends on March 31. That means changes in some programs but many services will continue to be available to support L.A. County residents.
SNAP Sports, a nonprofit adaptive sports program for special needs athletes will hold a wine tasting fundraiser Wednesday, March 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive #115, Valencia, CA 91355.
Calling all teens and tweens: The city of Santa Clarita Public Library presents FanFest. FanFest is back and will be held Friday, April 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, along with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Aero Bureau, are actively searching for a stolen vehicle suspect who fled on foot along the 24200 block of Oak Vale Drive in Valencia.
On a day when two original members of the first men's volleyball team to scuff The MacArthur Center floor were celebrated, The Master's men's volleyball team swept Arizona Christian Saturday 25-19, 25-15, 25-23.
Sandy Fisher served on the board of Santa Clarita Artists Association for many years, including her stints as president, vice president, gallery and membership chairs and for the past six years as treasurer.
