April 20: CSUN New Venture Competition

The California State University, Northridge David Nazarian College of Business and Economics invites the public to the eighth Annual Jeff Marine Bull Ring New Venture Competition on Thursday, April 20, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

During the event, guests will support the five finalist teams as they pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges.

Grand Prize: $10,000

Second Place: $5,000

Third Place: $2,500

Additional awards:

Audience Choice: $2,500

Social Impact Award: $2,500

Best Use of Technology: $2,500

Additional prizes include: $2,500 of free legal services (courtesy of NovusGC) and $2,500 of free marketing/branding services (courtesy of IntersectLA) will also be offered to each of the top three teams.

The Bull Ring has been made possible thanks to the generous support of the founding and continuing donor, Jeff Marine and his family.

RSVP here http://ow.ly/Hiks50NrN1N.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...