March 28
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
April 20: CSUN New Venture Competition
| Tuesday, Mar 28, 2023
CSUN new venturecrop

The California State University, Northridge David Nazarian College of Business and Economics invites the public to the eighth Annual Jeff Marine Bull Ring New Venture Competition on Thursday, April 20, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

During the event, guests will support the five finalist teams as they pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges.

Grand Prize: $10,000

Second Place: $5,000

Third Place: $2,500

Additional awards:

Audience Choice: $2,500

Social Impact Award: $2,500

Best Use of Technology: $2,500

Additional prizes include: $2,500 of free legal services (courtesy of NovusGC) and $2,500 of free marketing/branding services (courtesy of IntersectLA) will also be offered to each of the top three teams.

The Bull Ring has been made possible thanks to the generous support of the founding and continuing donor, Jeff Marine and his family.

RSVP here http://ow.ly/Hiks50NrN1N.

CSUN new venture
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Santa Clarita Community College District Appoints Jerry Danielsen

Santa Clarita Community College District Appoints Jerry Danielsen
Tuesday, Mar 28, 2023
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees appointed Jerry Danielsen to fill Board Seat No. 4, effective immediately, at its March 22 meeting.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Instructor Shirley Tse Named Outstanding Educator

CalArts Instructor Shirley Tse Named Outstanding Educator
Tuesday, Mar 28, 2023
Artist and California Institute of the Arts faculty Shirley Tse has been named the recipient of the International Sculpture Center’s 2023 Outstanding Educator Award.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Alumna Awarded National Medal of Arts

CSUN Alumna Awarded National Medal of Arts
Monday, Mar 27, 2023
World-renowned muralist and CSUN distinguished alumna Judy Baca ’69 (Art), M.A. ’80 (Art), Hon.D. ’18 was honored March 21 with the 2021 National Medal of Arts, in a ceremony at the White House. President Joe Biden presented the medal — the highest honor given to artists and arts patrons by the U.S. government — to Baca in a ceremony in the East Room.
FULL STORY...

COC English Instructor Receives Statewide Hayward Award for Excellence in Education

COC English Instructor Receives Statewide Hayward Award for Excellence in Education
Thursday, Mar 23, 2023
Angeli Francois, a College of the Canyons English adjunct instructor, has received a 2023 Hayward Award for ‘Excellence in Education’ from the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges for her dedication and commitment to serving and empowering students from diverse backgrounds and experiences.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths Bring Total to 553
In alignment with both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will change to weekly reporting of COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death data. The last day of daily reporting will be today, Tuesday, March 28. Starting the week of April 3, COVID-19 data will be reported weekly.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths Bring Total to 553
Wilk’s Co-Authored Fentanyl Bill Fails to Advance
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) expressed frustration at the Senate Public Safety Committee’s failure to advance a bill he coauthored aimed at bringing accountability to the fentanyl crisis.
Wilk’s Co-Authored Fentanyl Bill Fails to Advance
The Stage is Set for Cowboy Festival Performers
Longtime festival favorites and thrilling newcomers highlight the performance schedule at the 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, which will be held Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, in Old Town Newhall.
The Stage is Set for Cowboy Festival Performers
April 1: Animal Shows Return to Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Come to Placerita Nature Center Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and meet the Animal Ambassadors who live in the canyon. Learn what the animals eat, where they live, their physical attributes and much more.
April 1: Animal Shows Return to Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Suspect Dies After High Speed Chase in Stolen CHP Vehicle Ends in AV
A suspect who stole a California Highway Patrol vehicle in Castaic and led law enforcement on a high speed pursuit has died after he sustained injuries when he jumped out of the moving vehicle.
Suspect Dies After High Speed Chase in Stolen CHP Vehicle Ends in AV
L.A. County COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Ends March 31
Los Angeles County’s declaration of a local public health emergency for COVID-19 ends on March 31. That means changes in some programs but many services will continue to be available to support L.A. County residents.
L.A. County COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Ends March 31
March 29: SNAP Sports Fundraiser at Salt Creek
SNAP Sports, a nonprofit adaptive sports program for special needs athletes will hold a wine tasting fundraiser Wednesday, March 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive #115, Valencia, CA 91355.
March 29: SNAP Sports Fundraiser at Salt Creek
‘Disney’s Newsies’ at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Canyon Theatre Guild presents the musical "Disney's Newsies" now on stage in Old Town Newhall through April 30.
‘Disney’s Newsies’ at Canyon Theatre Guild
April 7: Teen FanFest at Canyon Country Community Center
Calling all teens and tweens: The city of Santa Clarita Public Library presents FanFest. FanFest is back and will be held Friday, April 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
April 7: Teen FanFest at Canyon Country Community Center
Today in SCV History (March 28)
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
Mustangs, San Diego Christian Split Doubleheader
The Master's University baseball team split its twin bill against San Diego Christian Saturday, but won the three-game series.
Mustangs, San Diego Christian Split Doubleheader
L.A. County’s Youth Sailing Camp Dates Announced
The Department of Beaches and Harbors’ Russell Walker W.A.T.E.R. (Water Awareness, Training, Education & Recreation) Youth Sailing Camp is back for Spring Break.
L.A. County’s Youth Sailing Camp Dates Announced
Cajun’s Aviation Dream Announces April Fundraisers
Cajun’s Aviation Dream will host a fundraiser on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., at Lucky Luke Brewing Company at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop in Santa Clarita.
Cajun’s Aviation Dream Announces April Fundraisers
Stolen Vehicle Suspect Prompts Lockdown of Two SCV Schools
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, along with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Aero Bureau, are actively searching for a stolen vehicle suspect who fled on foot along the 24200 block of Oak Vale Drive in Valencia.
Stolen Vehicle Suspect Prompts Lockdown of Two SCV Schools
Mustangs Sweep Arizona Christian on Senior Day
On a day when two original members of the first men's volleyball team to scuff The MacArthur Center floor were celebrated, The Master's men's volleyball team swept Arizona Christian Saturday 25-19, 25-15, 25-23.
Mustangs Sweep Arizona Christian on Senior Day
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 27 – Sunday, April 2.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions
SCAA Spotlights Treasurer Sandy Fisher
Sandy Fisher served on the board of Santa Clarita Artists Association for many years, including her stints as president, vice president, gallery and membership chairs and for the past six years as treasurer.
SCAA Spotlights Treasurer Sandy Fisher
Today in SCV History (March 27)
1847 - Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry [story]
C.A. Mentry
