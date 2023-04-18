April 20: TK/Kindergarten Round-Up at SCVi

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023

By Press Release

Families with children who will be entering Transitional Kindergarten or Kindergarten in the 2023/2024 school year are invited to come and learn about Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School’s TK and Kindergarten program, which features innovative 21st-century learning strategies. SCVi will host a TK/Kindergarten Round-Up Thursday, April 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the school’s campus, at 28060 Hasley Canyon Road., Castaic, CA 91384.

SCVi, where enrollment is currently open in most grade levels, is a tuition-free TK-12 public charter school that empowers its students, whom it calls “learners,” to be “Free to Think. Inspired to Lead.”

The school’s credentialed teaching staff offer the quickly developing, curious minds of TK/K learners such options as project-and-play-based learning, social-emotional skills development, a literacy-and-math-rich environment, and, true to the “i” (for “International”) in SCVi, English/Spanish dual language immersion.

Following Common Core Standards, SCVi is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and actively encourages parents to participate in their children’s education. Founded in 2008 as the first campus in the iLEAD Charter School Network, SCVi serves a diverse population of TK-12 students in the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding Southern California communities.

“At SCVi, we believe in focusing on the whole child and promoting social and emotional growth,” said iLEAD Schools CEO Amanda Fischer. “From our learners’ earliest educational stages, we also incorporate technology and real-world experiences that bring classroom learning to life and keep their young minds stimulated. Our goal for them is ambitious: We want to prepare them to go out and lead in the 21st century, we want them to go out and change the world.”

Parents and guardians planning to attend the TK/K Round-UP are encouraged to RSVP by filling out an online form at ileadsantaclarita.org/learn-more.

More information is available by calling (661) 705-4820 in English, or (661) 570-5951 in Spanish.

To learn more, please visit ileadschools.org or email info@ileadschools.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...