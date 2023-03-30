April 20: Topgolf Fundraiser Benefiting The Painted Turtle

Get ready “fore” some Topgolf in El Segundo Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m., benefiting the local nonprofit The Painted Turtle. Brought to you by its Ambassador Program, young professionals and friends of The Painted Turtle.

The Painted Turtle, located in Lake Hughes and founded by actor Paul Newman, is a medical specialty camp for children with serious medical conditions and their families. Join in on some fun, to learn about the magic of Camp and the many ways you can get involved.

The Topgolf fundraiser will be held at 400 Pacific Coast Highway in El Segundo.

$45 Registration includes Topgolf, food and drinks.

$50 Registration includes Topgolf, food, drinks and one raffle ticket.

Cash Bar

Raffle Tickets – $5 each or 10 for $40 (Cash or Venmo)

***RSVP by Wednesday, April 12.

For more information, email alexism@thepaintedturtle.org.

A Special Thank You to the event sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor

Sandra and Dan Bane

Food and Beverage Sponsor

Trader Joe’s

Bay Sponsors

Sarah Bane

Nick Belardo

Seth Bowman

Hilary Craw

Michelle and Scott Gertz

Joshua and Christine Hart

Megan Livermore

Alex Powers and Jordan Thompson

