April 20: Topgolf Fundraiser Benefiting The Painted Turtle

Get ready “fore” some Topgolf in El Segundo Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m., benefiting the local nonprofit The Painted Turtle. Brought to you by its Ambassador Program, young professionals and friends of The Painted Turtle.
The Painted Turtle, located in Lake Hughes and founded by actor Paul Newman, is a medical specialty camp for children with serious medical conditions and their families. Join in on some fun, to learn about the magic of Camp and the many ways you can get involved.
The Topgolf fundraiser will be held at 400 Pacific Coast Highway in El Segundo.
$45 Registration includes Topgolf, food and drinks.
$50 Registration includes Topgolf, food, drinks and one raffle ticket.
Cash Bar
Raffle Tickets – $5 each or 10 for $40 (Cash or Venmo)
***RSVP by Wednesday, April 12.
For more information, email alexism@thepaintedturtle.org.
A Special Thank You to the event sponsors:
Presenting Sponsor
Sandra and Dan Bane
Food and Beverage Sponsor
Trader Joe’s
Bay Sponsors
Sarah Bane
Nick Belardo
Seth Bowman
Hilary Craw
Michelle and Scott Gertz
Joshua and Christine Hart
Megan Livermore
Alex Powers and Jordan Thompson
