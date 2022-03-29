April 20: Vendors Invited to City of Santa Clarita Vendor Outreach Event

The city of Santa Clarita invites current and prospective vendors to attend an outreach event on Wednesday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., to learn the basics of doing business with the city.

Vendors specializing in all areas of business, including printing, promotional items, construction, engineering consulting and janitorial supplies, are welcome to attend the event, which will be held at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway.

The 2022 Vendor Outreach Event offers attendees a unique opportunity to learn about the city organization and meet-and-greet with direct buyers of their products and services. City staff from various departments will be available to answer questions and provide information.

The event will begin with a brief presentation by the city’s purchasing division on the basic process of doing business with the city.

Following the presentation, attendees will be able to visit with representatives of approximately 15-20 city divisions about the types of goods and services they regularly purchase.

Vendors are asked to RSVP online for the event by Tuesday, April 12.

To learn more about the 2022 Vendor Outreach event and RSVP visit Santa Clarita Vendor Info.

