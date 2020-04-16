April 20: VIA Launches Virtual Motivational Monday with Mayor Cameron Smyth

Boston Scientific Corp. will produce 3,000 medical ventilators for around $1,000 apiece with more to come if needed. Traditional medical ventilators cost $25,000 to $50,000. Emergency FDA approval was announced Wednesday.

WASHINGTON (CN) ­— A new Small Business Administration loan program is out of money, the agency said Thursday amid a deadlock in Congress over new funding to help employers cover payroll and expenses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Valley Industry Association will hold its first Virtual Motivational Monday with Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth, Monday, April 20, via ZOOM, from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

As it battles COVID-19 crisis, Los Angeles County braces for major decline in sales tax revenues Los Angeles County’s economic outlook has taken a hard hit from the COVID-19 crisis, with officials forecasting a $1 billion decline in sales tax revenue this fiscal year ending on June 30, 20

In these challenging times, SCV Water remains committed to helping our residential customers save water and money while staying safer at home with our new online WaterSMART Workshop.

The city of Santa Clarita has compiled a list of resources for businesses affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Los Angeles County justice partners have collaborated to safely cut the county jails population by 3,500 to reduce the risk of mass exposure of COVID-19, county Public Defender Ricardo D. García said Tuesday.

California has now had 24,424 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 821 deaths to date due to the disease, the state Department of Public Health announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 42 new deaths and 472 new cases of COVID-19, the largest daily increase in new deaths, surpassing Tuesday's count of 40.

Five future history-making moments for Santa Clarita Valley runners in 2020 are under threat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The real world has always been divided. Will global leaders work together to fight this challenge, or go to war individually?

Federal courts across the country are being asked to step in as small businesses hit roadblocks applying for billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.

The county of Los Angeles in partnership with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses initiative and Community Reinvestment Fund, USA has created a new online portal for small businesses to apply for the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a public-private partnership motion to create a county COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Program which calls for the creation of the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Island Pacific Supermarket has launched its “Stay Home, Stay Safe” campaign by becoming the first Filipino supermarket chain to provide online shopping with same-day grocery delivery in the United States.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday expanded an existing temporary rent freeze and eviction moratorium in parts of the county in response to the COVID-19 health emergency.

Governor Gavin Newsom ordered new initiatives Wednesday to support the millions of California workers who have lost jobs or wages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free Foreclosure Prevention Services Now Available for L.A. County Property Owners With the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) announced Tuesday the launch of enhanced foreclosure prevention services for property owners and landlords with 15 or fewer units in Los Angeles County as part of the Los Angeles County Disaster Help Center.

Fattening the Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio As coronavirus rules evolved and increased, and the threat of viral spread became ubiquitous, anxiety and stress levels escalated while dietary restrictions fizzled even for the most self-disciplined people.

L.A. County Tuesday: Biggest 1-Day Spike in Deaths; At least 196 SCV Cases The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 40 new deaths and 670 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths. A minimum total of 196 cases have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.

County to Administer More Than $13M in Community Development Grant The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) Tuesday to receive and administer the County’s initial allocation of $13.6 million in Community Development Block Grant Program Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds, as well as future allocations, in response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.