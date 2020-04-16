[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

April 16
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
April 20: VIA Launches Virtual Motivational Monday with Mayor Cameron Smyth
| Thursday, Apr 16, 2020
VIA Virtual Motivational Monday

Valley Industry Association will hold its first Virtual Motivational Monday with Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth, Monday, April 20, via ZOOM, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Log in and join the discussion with Mayor Smyth about what’s happening in Santa Clarita during this crisis and beyond. You may submit your questions in advance by emailing kathy@via.org or there will be time to submit them during the event.

Meeting info:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/98287300595

– Meeting ID: 982 8730 0595

One tap mobile

+16699009128,,98287300595# US (San Jose)

+13462487799,,98287300595# US (Houston)

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 301 715 8592 US

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/ad2FiPGGe0
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Water Offering New Online WaterSMART Workshop
In these challenging times, SCV Water remains committed to helping our residential customers save water and money while staying safer at home with our new online WaterSMART Workshop.
SCV Water Offering New Online WaterSMART Workshop
L.A. County Bracing for $1 Bil. Decline in Sales Tax Revenue
As it battles COVID-19 crisis, Los Angeles County braces for major decline in sales tax revenues Los Angeles County’s economic outlook has taken a hard hit from the COVID-19 crisis, with officials forecasting a $1 billion decline in sales tax revenue this fiscal year ending on June 30, 20
L.A. County Bracing for $1 Bil. Decline in Sales Tax Revenue
April 20: VIA Launches Virtual Motivational Monday with Mayor Cameron Smyth
Valley Industry Association will hold its first Virtual Motivational Monday with Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth, Monday, April 20, via ZOOM, from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
April 20: VIA Launches Virtual Motivational Monday with Mayor Cameron Smyth
Loan Program for Small Businesses Runs Out of Money
WASHINGTON (CN) ­— A new Small Business Administration loan program is out of money, the agency said Thursday amid a deadlock in Congress over new funding to help employers cover payroll and expenses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Loan Program for Small Businesses Runs Out of Money
Today in SCV History (April 16)
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
Bison
Boston Scientific to Make Ventilators at Fraction of Average Price
Boston Scientific Corp. will produce 3,000 medical ventilators for around $1,000 apiece with more to come if needed. Traditional medical ventilators cost $25,000 to $50,000. Emergency FDA approval was announced Wednesday.
Boston Scientific to Make Ventilators at Fraction of Average Price
Independence Day | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The real world has always been divided. Will global leaders work together to fight this challenge, or go to war individually?
Independence Day | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
SCV Runners: 5 Future Moments Threatened by COVID-19 Outbreak
Five future history-making moments for Santa Clarita Valley runners in 2020 are under threat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCV Runners: 5 Future Moments Threatened by COVID-19 Outbreak
L.A. County Wednesday: Most Deaths in a Day; 472 New Cases, Min. 205 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 42 new deaths and 472 new cases of COVID-19, the largest daily increase in new deaths, surpassing Tuesday's count of 40.
L.A. County Wednesday: Most Deaths in a Day; 472 New Cases, Min. 205 SCV Cases
California Wednesday: 24,424 Cases, 61 New Deaths; Fewer Patients in ICU
California has now had 24,424 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 821 deaths to date due to the disease, the state Department of Public Health announced Wednesday afternoon.
California Wednesday: 24,424 Cases, 61 New Deaths; Fewer Patients in ICU
L.A. County Jails Population Cut by 3,500 to Reduce COVID-19 Risk
Los Angeles County justice partners have collaborated to safely cut the county jails population by 3,500 to reduce the risk of mass exposure of COVID-19, county Public Defender Ricardo D. García said Tuesday.
L.A. County Jails Population Cut by 3,500 to Reduce COVID-19 Risk
City Compiles COVID-19 Resources for Businesses
The city of Santa Clarita has compiled a list of resources for businesses affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic.
City Compiles COVID-19 Resources for Businesses
Newsom Orders New Support for California Workers
Governor Gavin Newsom ordered new initiatives Wednesday to support the millions of California workers who have lost jobs or wages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom Orders New Support for California Workers
L.A. County Expands Eviction Moratorium, Rent Freeze
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday expanded an existing temporary rent freeze and eviction moratorium in parts of the county in response to the COVID-19 health emergency.
L.A. County Expands Eviction Moratorium, Rent Freeze
Island Pacific Supermarket Launches ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ Campaign
Island Pacific Supermarket has launched its “Stay Home, Stay Safe” campaign by becoming the first Filipino supermarket chain to provide online shopping with same-day grocery delivery in the United States.
Island Pacific Supermarket Launches ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ Campaign
Public-Private Partnership to Bring $28M to L.A. County Small Businesses
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a public-private partnership motion to create a county COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Program which calls for the creation of the COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Public-Private Partnership to Bring $28M to L.A. County Small Businesses
L.A. County Launches Paycheck Protection Portal for Small Businesses
The county of Los Angeles in partnership with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses initiative and Community Reinvestment Fund, USA has created a new online portal for small businesses to apply for the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
L.A. County Launches Paycheck Protection Portal for Small Businesses
Small Businesses Turn to Courts for Help Getting Relief Funds
Federal courts across the country are being asked to step in as small businesses hit roadblocks applying for billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.
Small Businesses Turn to Courts for Help Getting Relief Funds
Today in SCV History (April 15)
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
Free Foreclosure Prevention Services Now Available for L.A. County Property Owners
With the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) announced Tuesday the launch of enhanced foreclosure prevention services for property owners and landlords with 15 or fewer units in Los Angeles County as part of the Los Angeles County Disaster Help Center.
Free Foreclosure Prevention Services Now Available for L.A. County Property Owners
Fattening the Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
As coronavirus rules evolved and increased, and the threat of viral spread became ubiquitous, anxiety and stress levels escalated while dietary restrictions fizzled even for the most self-disciplined people.
Fattening the Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Tuesday: Biggest 1-Day Spike in Deaths; At least 196 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 40 new deaths and 670 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths. A minimum total of 196 cases have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Tuesday: Biggest 1-Day Spike in Deaths; At least 196 SCV Cases
County to Administer More Than $13M in Community Development Grant
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) Tuesday to receive and administer the County’s initial allocation of $13.6 million in Community Development Block Grant Program Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds, as well as future allocations, in response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
County to Administer More Than $13M in Community Development Grant
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: Valencia High School’s Hailey Kirsch
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Valencia High School's Hailey Kirsch, Class of 2020, who has committed to University of California, San Diego.
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: Valencia High School’s Hailey Kirsch
