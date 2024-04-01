header image

April 1
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
April 20: Zonta SCV Free LifeForward Workshop
| Monday, Apr 1, 2024
Lifeforward Flyer-April 2024 - 1

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop Saturday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., designed to help participants navigate difficult situations by learning coping skills and build resilience to successfully navigate life’s challenges. The workshop will be held at Valencia United Methodist Church, located at 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia.

Different types of coping mechanisms will be presented for use.

Participants develop learning tools to create healthy relationships with themselves and others – as well as build a connection, engagement and increase emotional intelligence – to continue to overcome life’s challenges. Workshop activities are created to support those that have experienced, or are experiencing, difficult transitions that impact their lives.
This workshop will be presented by Evelia Scanlon and Stephanie Garrison, experienced facilitators in AWBW (A Window Between Worlds),

Healthy Relationships, Domestic Violence, and Parenting. The presentation will teach attendees the techniques of coping skills and resilience to successfully navigate life challenges and learn how different types of coping mechanisms can be used to:

– Manage triggers that affect us. Understand what triggers are and how they are activated.

– Learn how to self-regulate and ground yourself. Improve the ability to understand and manage behavior and reactions to things happening around you.

These skills can be used with family, friends and coworkers. Mark your calendar and attend this important workshop!

Childcare is available! Register the number of children by April 13, 2024; email lifeforward@scvzonta.org with the number and ages of children requiring care.

A current workshop flyer and information are posted on www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward. Join this free workshop and learn skills to overcome issues in life and move toward empowerment! Spanish translation is available.
