April 21: ARTree Community Arts Center Exhibits Art For All Class Works

ARTree Community Arts Center in partnership with the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting an exhibit of work from students in ARTree’s Art For All class.

Started in 2019, this class provides guided instruction and encourages self-expression to young adults with developmental disabilities who enjoy painting. Students have chosen their favorite work to exhibit and many pieces are for sale.

Santa Clarita Artists Association has generously provided their gallery space for this exhibit. Reception for the artists will be held the evening of Friday April 21st and the gallery will be open for viewing April 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. and April 23 from 1 to 3p.m. Students will also get a chance to be a gallery host, talking to visitors about their work.

Kay Kaminski, teacher for Art For All and active within the SCV autism community, had heard many parents say their child loved art as a calming, preferred activity. “After homeschooling my son with autism, I knew first-hand how our art times together were some of the most therapeutic, enjoyable, and even social times.” Kaminski’s goal was to create a class that fostered creativity in a safe and nurturing environment. The class size is limited to 6, which allows a caregiver or therapist to be there for support if needed.

ARTree offers many other programs aimed at bringing art opportunities to our community. They offer two free monthly programs, Flutterby Open Studio for families and Nest: Healing Art for teens and adults, along with weekly art classes for ages 5-adult.

ARTree and the Santa Clarita Artists Association gallery are both located at: 22508 6th St., in downtown Newhall.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...