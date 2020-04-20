April 21: City Council, Attorneys to Weigh At-Large Election Challenge

The city of Santa Clarita has compiled the following list of resources for residents affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic, including information on income and property taxes, eviction protection and utilities.
If you intend to use city of Santa Clarita-operated trails, bike paths and paseos for walking and biking during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, please remember to follow proper social distancing guidelines established by the County Health Department.
Caltrans is allowing temporary operation of food trucks in state rest areas during the COVID-19 public health emergency to help provide access to food for highway truck drivers and motorists and provide opportunities to food truck operators.
Nearly three months after Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant and his daughter died in a tragic helicopter crash, surviving family members of other passengers on board sued the company that operated the aircraft.
To mark the golden anniversary of Earth Day (this Wednesday) — while our planet faces its worst public health crisis in a century — CSUN’s Institute for Sustainability looked back for inspiration. To wartime.
UCLA mathematics professors Andrea Bertozzi and Mason Porter will use mathematical modeling, incorporating the specific features of COVID-19, to provide insights to those who are developing strategies to mitigate the spread of the disease.
Ten years ago, as the conveyor belt of medicine geared up, profiteering hospitals learned to discharge patients as rapidly as possible. Some patients went home, but to expedite the transition, the path of least resistance was sending them to nursing homes.
In response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s “Stay at Home” order and Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth’s suggestions concerning social distancing, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra is using online technology to practice.
Dr. J. Michael McGrath, who led the Newhall School District as its superintendent from 1972 to 1997 and had an elementary school named for him following his retirement, died in his sleep Thursday night-Friday morning at his home in Valencia. He was 83.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 81 new deaths and 642 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours. To date, Public Health has identified 12,021 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county including a minimum of 243 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Emile Haddad, chairman and CEO of Five Point Holdings LLC, was named to the Business and Jobs Recovery Task Force by Gov. Gavin Newsom and will join more than 80 other California leaders in business, labor, health and philanthropy to tackle the COVID-19 “pandemic-induced recession” plaguing the state.
Daniel Mortensen, a member of the SCV Water Agency board, was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of spousal assault. His bail was set at $50,000 and he was released Tuesday on his own recognizance, according to Sheriff’s Department bail information.
