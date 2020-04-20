April 21: City Council, Attorneys to Weigh At-Large Election Challenge

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting at City Hall to discuss “anticipated litigation” on Tuesday, April 21, starting at 2 p.m.

Councilmembers and the city attorney will further consider a challenge from local attorney Scott Rafferty to the city’s at-large election process for seats on the council.

After the legal consultation, the Councilmembers’ closed session will recess to another closed session in the Century Room, also on City Hall’s first floor.

Once the Century Room closed session is over, Councilmembers will reconvene the meeting as an open session for an announcement from the Santa Clarita City Attorney.

Santa Clarita City Council Chambers are located on City Hall’s 1st Floor, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita 91355.

For the Council’s April 21 special meeting agenda, click here.