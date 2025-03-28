April 21: SCCA Features Watercolor Demo by Artist Pete Morris

Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, April 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, for the SCAA monthly meeting. This event is free to the public. Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature a watercolor demonstration by Pete Morris.

Barns and Noble is located at 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia 91355.

Morris is passionate about watercolor and has been painting for 30 years. About 14 years ago he decided to try to sketch or paint every day and has followed through on that to the present.

Watercolor sketchbooks have been the starting point and center of his work since 2010. He is perhaps best known for his extensive sketching of people on the Metro trains, which was recorded on a YouTube video entitled “Pete Morris, The Metro Da Vinci.” This is one of many YouTube videos you can see of Morris sketching and painting.

Morris teaches at least five watercolor classes a week at Creative Arts Group in Sierra Madre, on Zoom or at a variety of plein air locations. For details email petemorrisart@yahoo.com.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

