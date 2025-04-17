April 21: Valencia Library to Host ‘Altogether, Now!’ Event

Valencia Library will host “Altogether, Now!”, a garden gnome painting event, 10-11 a.m. Monday, April 21.

Join a fun and relaxing garden gnome painting event, perfect for adding personality to any yard and connect with others in a welcoming space. No experience needed.

This event is for adults with disabilities and coaches and caregivers.

The Valencia Library is located at 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

For more info visit the Santa Clarita Public Library website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...