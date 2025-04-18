April 22: City Council to Hold Public Hearing on Newhall Mixed Use Project

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, April 22 at City Hall to hold a public hearing regarding a request for a new five-story mixed-use building with 78 housing units and approximately 5,200 square-feet of commercial space to be built on the corner of Main Street, Market Street and Railroad Avenue.

Aerial and Zoning Maps of Newhall Mixed Use Project

The regular public meeting of the council will be held at 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Other items on the agenda include:

City Council will review and discuss the proposed concept for the First Responder Tribute Project. The proposed concept features life-size bronze sculptures of first responders, which may include firefighters, law enforcement, medical personnel, or other responders. Each

figure would be customized to reflect local uniforms, equipment and other distinguishing features. The sculptures would be mounted on a raised cement platform and would include a descriptive plaque honoring Santa Clarita’s first responders, past, present and future. City staff recommends the Santa Clarita Sports Complex as the preferred site for the project. Specifically, the tribute would be located across from the Skate Park, below the stairs leading to the second level of the park.

An item to consider the authorization to execute an agreement with Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District to accept Measure A grant funds and acquire Vasquez Canyon Ranch for the purpose of open space preservation.

An item to consider awarding construction contracts for the 2024-25 Overlay and Slurry Seal Program – Overlay A and Overlay B projects. The annual overlay and slurry seal projects are an integral part of the City of Santa Clarita’s pavement management program. Each year, streets are evaluated and identified for needed pavement preservation and rehabilitation treatments.

A special, closed session of the city council will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall. The meeting will be a conference on real property negotiations.

View the full agendas for both meetings below:

