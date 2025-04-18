April 22: City Council to Hold Public Hearing on Newhall Mixed Use Project

|
College of the Canyons baseball won its third straight game behind five shutout innings from its bullpen and an eighth inning rally that carried the Cougars to a 4-2 victory over Antelope Valley College at Mike Gillespie Field.
|
ARTnews, an art magazine based in New York City, has captured the past 25 years of the art world at a glance in its recent listing of the 100 best artworks of the 21st century, with several California Institute of the Arts alumni making the cut.
|
College of the Canyons Swim opened day one of the Western State Conference Championships at Santa Monica College on Thursday, April 17, with the Cougars finishing the opening round of events sixth among the 10 competing programs.
|
The third annual Summer Breeze Music Festival is coming to California Institute of the Arts on Saturday, June 7.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, April 22 at City Hall to hold a public hearing regarding a request for a new five-story mixed-use building with 78 housing units and approximately 5,200 square-feet of commercial space to be built on the corner of Main Street, Market Street and Railroad Avenue.
|
Santa Clarita’s rich history is built on the vision and dedication of those who laid its foundation, shaping the thriving community we know and love today. Among them was a trailblazer whose contributions deserve lasting recognition— Louis E. Brathwaite, the first Black man elected to public office in our community.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Michael Brandon Scott.
|
1945
- Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story
]
|
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will recognize and celebrate its dedicated volunteers during National Volunteer Week, April 20-26.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced Nicholas Patey, Golden Valley High School math teacher, has been selected as the 2025/26 Hart District Teacher of the Year.
|
In the early morning hours of Thursday, April 17, the Juveniles and Gangs (JAG) team at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station led a coordinated, multi-location operation aimed at disrupting criminal street gang activity and safeguarding the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Spring Bag Sale Saturday, April 26 - Sunday, May 4.
|
For the fifth consecutive year, the California Institute of the Arts animation programs (Character Animation and Experimental Animation) have collectively earned the top spot in all eligible categories in Animation Career Review’s 2025 Animation School Rankings.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host "Things with Wings," art show reception Saturday, April 26 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
|
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis to invest in supporting art-centered fire recovery initiatives in Altadena.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, April 25, 9 a.m.- noon at Castaic Lake.
|
The California Department of Transportation will hold a public, informational meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 24 for the Interstate 405 (I-405) Pavement Rehabilitation Project.
|
Mark your calendars and start making plans to join California State Parks and partners in celebrating the fourth annual California State Parks Week from June 11-15.
|
Valencia Library will host "Altogether, Now!", a garden gnome painting event, 10-11 a.m. Monday, April 21.
|
1930
- Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story
]
|
In partnership with the LA County Department of Arts and Culture, LA County Library invites all County residents to explore public art in their communities through its Civic Art Passport.
|
Unleash the dragon at Castaic Lake, home to the upcoming 6th Annual Dragon Boating festival on May 31, 2025.
|
Effective April 16, 2025, DACC is discontinuing the requirement to set an appointment to surrender a pet at DACC’s seven animal care centers.
|
The California State Board of Equalization released its Fiscal Year 2023-24 Annual Report earlier this week.
