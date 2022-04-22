header image

1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
April 22: COC Theatre Department’s ‘Into the Woods’ Opening Night
Friday, Apr 22, 2022

Into the WoodsFrom April 22 to May 1, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center main stage will be transformed for the College of the Canyons theatre department’s rendition of the beloved Broadway musical “Into the Woods.”

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching. The show was originally directed on Broadway by James Lapine with orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick.

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

“Into the Woods” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.

Performances of the COC theatre department’s production of “Into the Woods” will take place at 7 p.m. April 22 and 29 and April 23 and 30. Matinee performances will run at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24 and May 1.

General admission tickets are $12. COC students, children, and seniors are $6.

Although PAC patrons are no longer required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result to attend performances, face masks are strongly recommended inside the venue.

Learn more [here].

For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact the PAC box office at (661) 362-5304 or visit the PAC website.

More about the COC Theatre Department

The College of the Canyons theatre program offers courses in both theory and practice. It is committed to teaching an immediately useful set of theatre skills, including acting, design and technical production while providing a wide spectrum of production experiences in which to practice these skills and to place the art of theatre in its larger historical context. The theatre program presents theatrical productions for the college, community, and as a laboratory for theatre students.

Students interested in attending a COC theatre department performance or learning more about the program are encouraged to email theatre@canyons.edu.

For more information about the College of the Canyons theatre department, please visit the program’s web page or Facebook account.
