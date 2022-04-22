April 22: COC Theatre Department’s ‘Into the Woods’ Opening Night

From April 22 to May 1, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center main stage will be transformed for the College of the Canyons theatre department’s rendition of the beloved Broadway musical “Into the Woods.”
James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching. The show was originally directed on Broadway by James Lapine with orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick.
The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
“Into the Woods” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.
Performances of the COC theatre department’s production of “Into the Woods” will take place at 7 p.m. April 22 and 29 and April 23 and 30. Matinee performances will run at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24 and May 1.
General admission tickets are $12. COC students, children, and seniors are $6.
Although PAC patrons are no longer required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result to attend performances, face masks are strongly recommended inside the venue.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact the PAC box office at (661) 362-5304 or visit the PAC website.
More about the COC Theatre Department
The College of the Canyons theatre program offers courses in both theory and practice. It is committed to teaching an immediately useful set of theatre skills, including acting, design and technical production while providing a wide spectrum of production experiences in which to practice these skills and to place the art of theatre in its larger historical context. The theatre program presents theatrical productions for the college, community, and as a laboratory for theatre students.
Students interested in attending a COC theatre department performance or learning more about the program are encouraged to email theatre@canyons.edu.
For more information about the College of the Canyons theatre department, please visit the program’s web page or Facebook account.
From April 22 to May 1, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center main stage will be transformed for the College of the Canyons theatre department’s rendition of the beloved Broadway musical “Into the Woods.”
Building on the success of the award-winning series, "Ocean Treks," Princess Cruises announced the debut of a new digital series titled "Ocean Treks Conservation Connections," featuring short stories of environmental management, wildlife conservation, and sustainability.
From April 22 to May 1, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center main stage will be transformed for the College of the Canyons theatre department’s rendition of the beloved Broadway musical “Into the Woods.”
The median price of condominiums sold during March in Santa Clarita set a record high at $605,000 as realtors helped close escrow on 206 single-family homes and 85 condominiums during March, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported on Thursday.
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — A range of firearm bills hit the California Assembly and Senate on Tuesday, just over two weeks after a mass shooting blocks from the state Capitol left six dead and another 12 injured.
The Friends of Castaic Lake and the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation would like to extend an invitation to you and your family to come and have fun at the Fishin' & Fun for Kids Day at Castaic Lake on Saturday, May 7, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is encouraging literacy by starting early. Designed to encourage reading, Bag of Books allows Kindergarten students to “own” a different set of books each week to read on their own or with their families.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a new effort to support and improve a systemwide approach to addressing the challenges of declining student enrollment in the state of California with the creation of a new task force.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 15 new deaths over the weekend countywide with 1,146 new positive cases for Wednesday countrywide 25 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Board of Supervisors commemorated the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by proclaiming April 24, 2022 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, in recognition of one of the darkest chapters in human history.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.