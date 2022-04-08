April 22: Ride Metrolink Free on Earth Day 2022

Metrolink is committed to improving the environment in Southern California and the health of the communities we serve. We know that together we can make an impact and we want you to join us by commuting or traveling by rail on Friday, April 22.

Metrolink trains can be accessed at the following locations all day on April 22:

Via Princessa, 19201 Via Princessa, Canyon Country, CA 91351

Santa Clarita, 22122 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Newhall, 24300 Railroad Ave., Newhall, CA 91321

Small acts like taking the train, can add up to a big green impact and contribute to a healthier, more sustainable Southern California. Take the first step by taking the train in the month of April and ride for free on Earth Day.

The Santa Clarita Valley has three Metrolink stations where riders can hop aboard trains to the Antelope Valley, San Fernando Valley and downtown Los Angeles. There are several transfer points where you can access buses and other Metrolink lines that will take you to the beach, Inland Empire or Orange County.

From downtown you can access the Red Line, Purple Line, Gold Line or Blue Line trains to explore other locations throughout Los Angeles County.

To see the Metrolink schedule for the Via Princessa, Santa Clarita and Newhall Metrolink stations visit Metrolink Antelope Valley Line.

