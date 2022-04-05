header image

Inside
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying
Newhall Incident
April 22 to May 1: COC Presents ‘Into the Woods’
| Tuesday, Apr 5, 2022

College of the Canyons will be presenting “Into the Woods” April 22 to May 1 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center. This will be the COC Department of Music and Theatre’s first mainstage production at the PAC since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Directed by Matthew McCray.

Musical direction by Brent Crayon.

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

“Into the Woods” features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim with book by James Lapine.

There will be six performances which includes two matinees:
Fridays April 22 and April 29 at 7 p.m.
Saturdays April 23 and April 30 at 7 p.m.
Sundays April 24 and May 1 at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $12. Tickets for children and seniors are $6. The musical’s running time is 165 minutes including one intermission.

To purchase tickets visit Show & Ticket Website.

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355
