April 22 to May 1: COC Presents ‘Into the Woods’

College of the Canyons will be presenting “Into the Woods” April 22 to May 1 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center. This will be the COC Department of Music and Theatre’s first mainstage production at the PAC since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
“Into the Woods” features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim with book by James Lapine.
There will be six performances which includes two matinees:
Fridays April 22 and April 29 at 7 p.m.
Saturdays April 23 and April 30 at 7 p.m.
Sundays April 24 and May 1 at 2 p.m.
General admission tickets are $12. Tickets for children and seniors are $6. The musical’s running time is 165 minutes including one intermission.
HGTV's "Flipping 101," a Pie Town Production, is looking for real estate investors/owners who are actively planning to flip a house in Orange County or Los Angeles County and who might be interested in being featured on HGTV's "Flipping 101" with Tarek El Moussa.
Walk into the woods at the city of Santa Clarita’s new art exhibit located above the Children’s Area at the Valencia Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library. This art exhibit will be on display for an entire year, from March 2022 through March 2023.
A multimedia performance conceived by Syrian composer and clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and Syrian-Armenian visual artist Kevork Mourad is an emotional account of home in a time of conflict. The Soraya Presents Silkroad Ensemble’s "Home Within" Saturday, April 2, at 8 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has an opportunity available for college students interested in a career in the arts or arts administration. Apply for the paid arts internship program to get paired with an incredible arts organization in your community.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday eight additional deaths and 530 cases for Monday, eight additional deaths and 734 cases for Sunday and 12 additional deaths and 1,135 cases for Saturday, with 68 new cases over the weekend in the Santa Clarita Valley.
April is National Volunteer Month and Fostering Youth Independence is celebrating the many members of the community who have stepped up to support local foster youth since the organization’s founding five years ago in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector reminds property owners that the second installment of the 2021-22 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time or United States Postal Service postmarked on or before Monday, April 11, 2022.
The Valley Industry Association will host a special panel discussion on Commercial Real Estate Development, Santa Clarita and Beyond on Tuesday, April 26 at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
This month we are springing back from the restrictions and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are ready to celebrate! The City of Santa Clarita is inviting you to come together as a community for the Party on the Pointe. This all-out festival is taking over the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Center Pointe Parkway (that’s where the Party on the Pointe name comes from) on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
The Los Angeles County Student Election Worker Program run by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk provides high school students with an exciting opportunity to serve as Election Workers in Los Angeles County elections.
After Los Angeles County implemented new district boundaries, I've been fortunate to get to know my new district. One addition is the Hollywood Bowl and this week I was there twice. On Thursday, their leadership team, including L.A. Philharmonic CEO Chad Smith, shared a bold vision for the years ahead.
The California Department of Public Health warned consumers today not to eat raw oysters from British Columbia, Canada because they may be linked to an outbreak of norovirus illnesses in California. Canadian officials continue to investigate the source of norovirus illnesses and have closed multiple growing regions in British Columbia for sanitary contamination.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 16 additional deaths, 1,167 new positive cases countywide, with 34 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,683, county case totals to 2,834,317 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,321 since March of 2020.
