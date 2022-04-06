April 23: Amir ElSaffar and the Rivers of Sound Orchestra at The Soraya

Revered Iraqi-American trumpeter, santur player, vocalist and composer Amir ElSaffar returns to The Soraya in Northridge on Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m.

ElSaffar fuses elements of traditional Middle Eastern modal music and American jazz to create a mesmerizing sonic hybrid that moves into a free state of uninhibited musical exploration.

Accompanying ElSaffar is his diverse and virtuosic 17-piece pan-Arabic Rivers of Sound Orchestra which features Middle Eastern masters as well as U.S. jazz stars, including guitarist Miles Okazaki, drummer Nasheet Waits, and woodwind legend J. D. Parran.

This performance marks ElSaffar’s third appearance at The Soraya, the first with his Rivers of Sound Orchestra. The ensemble is composed of 17 musicians from a broad spectrum of musical worlds. Together, the group creates a novel sound that transcends established notions of style and convention.

ElSaffar began the Rivers of Sound Orchestra in 2015, and released the double LP, “Not Two,” on New Amsterdam Records in 2017. Rivers of Sound has performed in festivals, concert halls, and opera houses worldwide.

To open the evening, award-winning, American-born Indian classical vocalist Aditya Prakash brings the Aditya Prakash Ensemble to The Soraya for the first time.

Tickets for Amir ElSaffar’s Rivers of Sound Orchestra with the Aditya Prakash Ensemble are available starting at $36 at The Soraya or by calling (818) 677-3000.

The Soraya is located at 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330.

