 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Roll Call
National Volunteer Week Proclamation
a. National Volunteer Week 2024
National Arbor Day Proclamation
a. Arbor Day Proclamation 2024
1. UPDATE TO SPEED HUMP/CUSHION PROGRAM

This item would streamline the City’s Speed Hump/Cushion Program application process and bring responsibility for installation costs into conformance with existing practice.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Speed Hump/Cushion Program Package
2. Minutes of Apr 9, 2024 5:30 PM
3. Minutes of Apr 9, 2024 6:00 PM
4. CHECK REGISTER NO. 08

Check Register No. 08 for the Period 03/08/24 through 03/21/24 and 03/28/24. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period of 03/11/24 through 03/22/24.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 08
b. Check Register No. 08 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
5. LMD ZONE 2008-1 LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE CONTRACT

City Council consideration to award a contract to Stay Green Inc. to provide recurring landscape maintenance services for Landscape Maintenance District Zone 2008-1 Major Thoroughfare Medians.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. LMD Zone 2008-1 RFP Documents (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
b. LMD Zone 2008-1 Stay Green, Inc. Proposal With Revised Cost File (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
6. AUTHORITY TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT AMENDMENT WITH THE COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES FOR THE CITY OF SANTA CLARITA’S FISCAL YEAR 2024-25 MEASURE H ALLOCATION

City Council to consider approval of a contract amendment with Los Angeles County to receive Measure H funding for the construction of Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s interim housing facility and for a Homeless Coordinator to continue the implementation of the Community Plan to Address Homelessness.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
7. CIRCULATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM, PHASE III – CATCH BASIN RELOCATION, PROJECT C0064 – PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This item awards a construction contract for the Circulation Improvement Program, Phase III – Catch Basin Relocation. The improvements include relocating an existing storm drain catch basin to allow for the construction of additional circulation improvements at the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Newhall Ranch Road.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map
b. Bid Proposal for Toro Enterprises, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
8. CIRCULATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM, PHASE III, PROJECT C0072 – PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This item considers awarding a construction contract for the Circulation Improvement Program, Phase III. The improvements include increasing capacity and improving traffic flow at five proposed locations within the City of Santa Clarita. The scope of work generally includes the construction of street improvements, traffic signal modifications, landscaping, and signing and striping.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map
b. Bid Proposal for R.C. Becker, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
