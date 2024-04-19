The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 23 at 6 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Among the items on the agenda is awarding a construction contract for the Circulation Improvement Program, Phase III. The improvements include increasing capacity and improving traffic flow at five proposed locations within the city of Santa Clarita. The scope of work generally includes the construction of street improvements, traffic signal modifications, landscaping and signing and striping. The five locations include McBean Parkway and Newhall Ranch Road, Soledad Canyon Road and Golden Oak Road, Valley Center Drive and Golden Valley Road, Copper Hill Drive and Rio Norte Drive and Copper Hill Drive and Newhall Ranch Road.

Also on the agenda is an item for the city council to consider approval of a contract amendment with Los Angeles County to receive Measure H funding for the construction of Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s interim housing facility and for a Homeless Coordinator to continue the implementation of the “Community Plan to Address Homelessness.”

The council will also discuss an item to update the criteria for installationo removal of speed humps on city streets.

The meeting agenda is available in full below.

