April 23: CSUN Garden Combines Nature, Music for Earth Day

California State University, Northridge’s Institute of Sustainability will host “Jam in the G.A.R.D.E.N,” Wednesday, April 23 at 12:30-2:30 p.m.

The event is an opportunity for students to unwind, surround themselves with nature and hear music from VOVE, the CSUN student record label. It will be located at the CSUN G.A.R.D.E.N, directly behind the baseball field near the G6 parking lot.

Director of the CSUN Institute of Sustainability Sheila Lakshmi Steinberg said she wanted to make an event that promotes the Institute’s partnerships while bringing music and art to the G.A.R.D.E.N to make it a fun and relaxing space.

“Jam in the G.A.R.D.E.N is a fun way to highlight the role of culture, people and place in the field of sustainability during Earth Week,” Steinberg said. “It’s a way to bring people together in a sustainable way with our new partners VOVE and Marily Magram Center and to ‘jam on it’.”

At the “Jam in the G.A.R.D.E.N,” students will be able to hear music from “Sofistolethemoon” and “Aziboh,” student artists signed to VOVE, CSUN’s student-run record label.

There will also be marmalade taste-testing, produced by the Marilyn Magram Center from oranges taken from the CSUN orange groves, as well as spices produced by the herbs grown on CSUN.

Steinberg said this event emphasizes that caring for the earth doesn’t have to necessarily be negative.

“Caring for the earth can be fun and relaxing. It’s important to spend time in nature to rejuvenate and get some energy and to feel the vibe, said Steinberg. “There’s no better way to feel the vibe and get energy than to hear some music, have some jams, and be with your friends!”

For more information on the event, you can visit http://www.csun.edu/sustainability.

