April 23: Earth Day Wildlife Corridor Cleanup

The Santa Clarita Valley Group of the Sierra Club Angeles Chapter will celebrate Earth Day with a trash cleanup event in open space around Los Pinetos wildlife corridor crossing Highway 14.
This is a vital connection between the San Gabriel Mountains and Santa Susana Mountains. The Los Piñetos underpass is currently a corridor under state Route 14 that provides a connection between Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority and city of Santa Clarita protected land and this site.
The event will be held Saturday, April 23 at 9 a.m.
To reach the cleanup site take Sierra Highway to Needham Ranch Road, park on the left at Elsmere Canyon Open Space trailhead.
Location: 22887 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91321
Bring: Walking shoes, hat, work gloves, sunscreen, water, snack, ear plugs.
The Santa Clarita Valley Group meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month, except August and December, in the upper-level lounge at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 24901 Orchard Village Road, Valencia CA 91355.
For more information about the Wildlife Corridor Cleanup email organizers Sandra Cattell at sumcatt@yahoo.com or David Morrow at dmorrow1452@gmail.com.
