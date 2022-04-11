April 23: Earth Day Wildlife Corridor Cleanup

Uploaded: , Monday, Apr 11, 2022

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Group of the Sierra Club Angeles Chapter will celebrate Earth Day with a trash cleanup event in open space around Los Pinetos wildlife corridor crossing Highway 14.

This is a vital connection between the San Gabriel Mountains and Santa Susana Mountains. The Los Piñetos underpass is currently a corridor under state Route 14 that provides a connection between Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority and city of Santa Clarita protected land and this site.

The event will be held Saturday, April 23 at 9 a.m.

To reach the cleanup site take Sierra Highway to Needham Ranch Road, park on the left at Elsmere Canyon Open Space trailhead.

Location: 22887 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Bring: Walking shoes, hat, work gloves, sunscreen, water, snack, ear plugs.

The Santa Clarita Valley Group meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month, except August and December, in the upper-level lounge at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 24901 Orchard Village Road, Valencia CA 91355.

For more information about the Wildlife Corridor Cleanup email organizers Sandra Cattell at sumcatt@yahoo.com or David Morrow at dmorrow1452@gmail.com.

