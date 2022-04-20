header image

1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
train tunnel
April 23: Off-site Parking Available for Party on the Pointe
| Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022

For one day only, on Saturday, April 23, from noon to 10 p.m., Party on the Pointe will transform the Santa Clarita Sports Complex into a free community celebration featuring fun and entertainment, musical performances, food trucks, activities for the whole family and more.

Create your unique Party on the Pointe experience by planning ahead for parking so you don’t miss a second of the music, activities and more. Please note, while Party on the Pointe lasts until 10 p.m., many activities will close at 8 p.m.

Parking at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex will be extremely limited due to the majority of lots being utilized for a Ferris wheel, zip line, super slide, food trucks and more.

Auxiliary parking will be available at Golden Valley High School. 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway and the William S. Hart Union High School District lot, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway.

Free shuttle service will be available beginning at 11:45 a.m. with the final shuttles departing Party on the Pointe to the parking lots at approximately 10 p.m.

Party on the Pointe is free to attend and no advance tickets are required. For a full list of activities contact the City of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santa-clarita.com.
Santa Clarita’s Newest Art Program Matches Artists With Businesses

Santa Clarita’s Newest Art Program Matches Artists With Businesses
Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Businesses and artists are invited to collaborate to display artwork in local establishments through the city of Santa Clarita’s newest art program, “Places with Spaces.”
FULL STORY...

April 23: Second Annual Community Blood Drive Seeks Donors

April 23: Second Annual Community Blood Drive Seeks Donors
Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
The search for blood donors continues as blood banks all over the country experience one of the worst blood shortages in over a decade. In hopes of encouraging the Santa Clarita Valley community to donate blood, Houchin Community Blood Bank will host its Second Annual Community Blood Drive on Saturday, April 23.
FULL STORY...

Rock Out This Summer at Santa Clarita Concerts in the Park

Rock Out This Summer at Santa Clarita Concerts in the Park
Monday, Apr 18, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns with free, live entertainment on Saturdays this summer. Join thousands of your closest friends and neighbors each week and enjoy concerts on Saturday nights from July 9 to Aug. 27 at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 13 Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 13 Productions
Monday, Apr 18, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 18 to Sunday, April 24.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (April 20)
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
train tunnel
American Cancer Society Celebrates the Volunteers Saving Lives From Cancer
In recognition of National Volunteer Week, the American Cancer Society celebrates the more than one million volunteers nationwide making unique contributions to eliminating cancer.
American Cancer Society Celebrates the Volunteers Saving Lives From Cancer
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 857 New Positive Cases and 12 New Deaths in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 new deaths with 867 new positive cases and 28 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,884, county case totals to 2,854,567 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,862 since March of 2020. There are 226 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 857 New Positive Cases and 12 New Deaths in County
Caltrans Announces Long-Term Closure of Westbound SR-118 Reseda Blvd. Off-ramp
The California Department of Transportation announces a long-term closure of the westbound State Route 118 (SR-118) Reseda Boulevard off-ramp in the Los Angeles community of Northridge for drainage work.
Caltrans Announces Long-Term Closure of Westbound SR-118 Reseda Blvd. Off-ramp
Santa Clarita’s Newest Art Program Matches Artists With Businesses
Businesses and artists are invited to collaborate to display artwork in local establishments through the city of Santa Clarita’s newest art program, “Places with Spaces.”
Santa Clarita’s Newest Art Program Matches Artists With Businesses
Princess Cruises Debuts New Ocean Treks Conservation Connections Series
Building on the success of the award-winning series, "Ocean Treks," Princess Cruises announced the debut of a new digital series titled "Ocean Treks Conservation Connections," featuring short stories of environmental management, wildlife conservation, and sustainability.
Princess Cruises Debuts New Ocean Treks Conservation Connections Series
April 24: ‘Ramona Memories: Tourism and the Shaping of Southern California’
Join Dr. Dydia DeLyser, author of "Ramona Memories: Tourism and the Shaping of Southern California," at Rancho Camulos Museum on Sunday, April 24 at 1:30 p.m.
April 24: ‘Ramona Memories: Tourism and the Shaping of Southern California’
April 23: Second Annual Community Blood Drive Seeks Donors
The search for blood donors continues as blood banks all over the country experience one of the worst blood shortages in over a decade. In hopes of encouraging the Santa Clarita Valley community to donate blood, Houchin Community Blood Bank will host its Second Annual Community Blood Drive on Saturday, April 23.
April 23: Second Annual Community Blood Drive Seeks Donors
Emily Tian Awarded First Place $1,000 Scholarship Award by SCAA
Emily Tian was named the award winner of the Santa Clarita Artists Association first place scholarship of $1,000.
Emily Tian Awarded First Place $1,000 Scholarship Award by SCAA
Barger Releases Statement on CEO’s Recommended L.A. County Budget
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement after L.A. County’s Chief Executive Officer presented a $38.5 billion budget proposal to the Board of Supervisors. The recommended budget for fiscal year 2022-23 gets a number of things right. The $12M to fund an additional Sheriff’s academy is an investment in creating a new generation of deputies and protecting public safety.
Barger Releases Statement on CEO’s Recommended L.A. County Budget
April 21: Meet Author J.R. Sanders at Old Town Newhall Library
Are you a fan of old Western history and crime? On Thursday, April 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Library, you are invited to a free event with J.R Sanders, a local author who has stories based in Santa Clarita.
April 21: Meet Author J.R. Sanders at Old Town Newhall Library
May 1: Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club Celebrates Rock ‘n Roll
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will celebrate "Old Time Rock & Roll" tunes with caller Darren Gallina on May 1 at 2 p.m.
May 1: Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club Celebrates Rock ‘n Roll
May 14: Zonta Club of SCV Hosts 37th Women in Service Celebration
The 37th Women in Service Celebration will be hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m. The event will honor 19 women who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of women and girls in the SCV. The honorees were nominated by SCV nonprofits.
May 14: Zonta Club of SCV Hosts 37th Women in Service Celebration
April 30: SCV Potters Hold Spring Pottery Sale
The SCV Potters will hold a Spring Pottery Sale Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find one-of-a-kind items for Spring, Mother's Day, gifts and for yourself. The event will feature multiple potters. This is an outdoor event and will be held rain or shine.
April 30: SCV Potters Hold Spring Pottery Sale
LASD Investigating Drowning Deaths of Two Children in Lake Hughes
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the drowning death of two juveniles in Lake Hughes. The incident was reported Monday, April 18, 2022, at approximately 6:55 p.m., near the 43100 block of Lake Hughes Road.
LASD Investigating Drowning Deaths of Two Children in Lake Hughes
Today in SCV History (April 19)
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
E.F. Beale
Monday COVID Roundup: Public Health Modifies Quarantine Restrictions
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 21 new deaths, 829 new positive cases for Monday countrywide, 1,012 cases for Sunday and 1,510 cases for Saturday, with 122 new cases over the weekend in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,872, county case totals to 2,853,706 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,834 since March of 2020. There are 221 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Monday COVID Roundup: Public Health Modifies Quarantine Restrictions
April 18-29: SCV Potters Abandoned Art Event
The SCV Potters Spring Abandoned Art event will be held Monday, April 18 to Friday, April 29.
April 18-29: SCV Potters Abandoned Art Event
April 18: SCAA Reschedules Annie Hoffman Oil Demonstration
Santa Clarita Artists Association has cancelled the April 18 oil painting demo with Annie Hoffman and will reschedule the event on Oct. 17, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main St., Newhall 91321.
April 18: SCAA Reschedules Annie Hoffman Oil Demonstration
Rock Out This Summer at Santa Clarita Concerts in the Park
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns with free, live entertainment on Saturdays this summer. Join thousands of your closest friends and neighbors each week and enjoy concerts on Saturday nights from July 9 to Aug. 27 at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
Rock Out This Summer at Santa Clarita Concerts in the Park
April 20: Barger, Partners Support Caregivers of People Living with Dementia
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Alzheimer’s Los Angeles, L.A. Found and the L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services are hosting a home safety virtual presentation for caregivers of people with dementia on Wednesday, April 20 from noon to 1 p.m. This free educational event will provide important safety information and information on the L.A. Found Project Lifesaver bracelets.
April 20: Barger, Partners Support Caregivers of People Living with Dementia
California Invests $10 Million in New KidsVaxGrant
In an effort to expand COVID-19 vaccine access for youth, the California Department of Public Health is offering $10 million in grant funding through the newly launched KidsVaxGrant. This makes healthcare providers enrolled in the state’s Vaccines for Children program eligible to receive funding of up to $25,000 per site to expand operating hours.
California Invests $10 Million in New KidsVaxGrant
Mosquito Awareness Week Highlights Importance in Controlling Mosquitoes
As the weather continues to heat up, the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District joins public health officials, agencies and cities statewide to promote California Mosquito Awareness Week from April 17 through April 23. This statewide campaign raises awareness about the public health threat mosquitoes pose to our communities and encourages residents to prevent mosquito breeding year-round.
Mosquito Awareness Week Highlights Importance in Controlling Mosquitoes
