April 23: Off-site Parking Available for Party on the Pointe

For one day only, on Saturday, April 23, from noon to 10 p.m., Party on the Pointe will transform the Santa Clarita Sports Complex into a free community celebration featuring fun and entertainment, musical performances, food trucks, activities for the whole family and more.

Create your unique Party on the Pointe experience by planning ahead for parking so you don’t miss a second of the music, activities and more. Please note, while Party on the Pointe lasts until 10 p.m., many activities will close at 8 p.m.

Parking at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex will be extremely limited due to the majority of lots being utilized for a Ferris wheel, zip line, super slide, food trucks and more.

Auxiliary parking will be available at Golden Valley High School. 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway and the William S. Hart Union High School District lot, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway.

Free shuttle service will be available beginning at 11:45 a.m. with the final shuttles departing Party on the Pointe to the parking lots at approximately 10 p.m.

Party on the Pointe is free to attend and no advance tickets are required. For a full list of activities contact the City of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santa-clarita.com.

