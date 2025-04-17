April 24: Caltrans Hosts Meeting on I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project

The California Department of Transportation will hold a public, informational meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 24 for the Interstate 405 (I-405) Pavement Rehabilitation Project.

This project will extend the pavement life along I-405 in Los Angeles from the communities of Van Nuys to Westwood along with other upgrades and improvements. Construction is scheduled to begin in spring/summer 2025 and last through winter 2029.

Once complete, the approximately $143.7 million project will rehabilitate pavement, enhance safety features and improve pedestrian infrastructure along I-405 through the Sepulveda Pass.

The improvements will extend along I-405 from Victory Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley to Wilshire Boulevard in West Los Angeles, which is an essential commuter corridor from northern Los Angeles County and the San Fernando Valley to the Los Angeles International Airport, south bay cities and Orange County.

Pavement will be rehabilitated along approximately 92 lane miles including replacing sections between Victory Boulevard and Mulholland Drive and repairing sections of other lanes along I-405 between the project limits. These renovations will enhance motorist’s safety, ride quality, and mobility along this stretch of roadway.

Caltrans will be hosting a virtual meeting with a project presentation on the following: Thursday, April 24 starting at 6 p.m.

Register: https://cadot.webex.com/weblink/register/r3b89bd7e5d05464662425681b1b85803.

Caltrans will upgrade about 6,400 feet of Metal Beam Guardrail to meet current standards.

Ten culverts will be improved at several locations along I-405. For pedestrian upgrades, 10 curb ramps will be upgraded to meet new Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Additional improvements include replacing sign panels and overhead sign structures with retroreflective paneling.

The project includes the following improvements:

— Replace sections of two lanes in each direction from Victory Boulevard to Mulholland Drive and repair sections of other lanes throughout the project limits to optimal surface conditions.

·

— Replace bridge approach/departure slabs in six locations between Mulholland Drive and Wilshire Boulevard.

·

— Restore/Replace 10 culverts.

·

— Upgrade 10 ADA curb ramps at on-and-off-ramps.

·

— Upgrade 6,400 feet of Metal Beam Guardrail.

·

— Replace 98 sign panels with retroreflective signs and two full-span overhead sign structures.

·

— Construct new Maintenance Vehicle pullouts (MVPs) at four locations for worker safety.

·

— Upgrade 2.5 miles of existing Fiber Communications Conduit and replace Fiber-Optic Cables.

Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change including the times and dates, the number of closures and other details. Residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Please visit the Caltrans Quickmap, at Quickmap.dot.ca.gov, for current road conditions and closures.

For more information on the project visit the Caltrans Current Projects Website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...