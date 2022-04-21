April 24: Canyon Theatre Guild Welcomes Home The Edward Twins

The Canyon Theatre Guild is bringing the 70’s and 80’s back with a new show from Las Vegas’ number one impersonators.

Anthony & Eddie Edwards use state of the art make-up to look and sound like the superstars of today and yesterday. All the favorite legendary Superstars come alive in An Evening with The Stars.

The Edwards Twins are no strangers to the SCV, having spent multiple years residing in Hasley Canyon and working at Magic Mountain. Anthony Edwards studied at the California Institute of the Arts for two years. Eddie Edwards has also appeared on “The Kaminsky Method” with Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas, as well as “The Ellen Show.”

Don’t miss their magnificent return Sunday, April 24 at 7 p.m. at the Canyon Theatre Guild with a free champagne reception from 6:15 – 7 p.m.

With over 300 shows in top casinos and theaters, all can experience the amazing talents of the Edwards Twins right here in Santa Clarita.

