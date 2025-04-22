April 24: Last Day to Purchase Man & Woman of the Year Gala Tickets

Ticketing will be closing April 24 for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year gala event, which will be held on Friday, May 2. Seating is limited and tickets have sold out for the last two years, so buy now to guarantee your seat at the table.

Purchase tickets online Here.

The purpose of the Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year organization (and yearly awards) is to highlight the remarkable and selfless work that volunteers accomplish in the Santa Clarita Valley, making our community an excellent place to live and do business. In selecting one man and one woman to represent all other volunteers, the nonprofit or nonprofits that these two people have worked for are also supported by the organization financially and with highly valued publicity to chronicle the critical work being accomplished through their charitable activities. Be it a social service, a service organization, or health charity, these nonprofits are at the heart of the SCV.

Join the fun on Friday, May 2 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia from 5:30 to 9 p.m. to honor the accomplishments of the 2025 Man and Woman of the Year award recipients and be inspired by their dedication and commitment to creating positive change.

For more information visit https://www.scvmanwomanoftheyear.org/about.

