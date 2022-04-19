header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 19
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
E.F. Beale
April 24: ‘Ramona Memories: Tourism and the Shaping of Southern California’
| Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Rancho Camulos Rancho Camulos Museum, Piru, California.

Join Dr. Dydia DeLyser, author of “Ramona Memories: Tourism and the Shaping of Southern California,” at Rancho Camulos Museum on Sunday, April 24 at 1:30 p.m.

DeLyser is a cultural-historical geographer, writer and researcher and is an expert on the cultural impact of Helen Hunt Jackson’s novel “Ramona.”

She is an associate professor at California State University, Fullerton, in the Department of Geography and the Environment. Signed books will be available for purchase.

Following the presentation, stay and enjoy a picnic on the grounds or take an informative docent-led tour of this unique National Historic Landmark that inspired the Ramona story more than a century ago.

The last scheduled tour starts at 3 p.m. Suggested donation is $5.

For more information visit Rancho Camulos.

Rancho Camulos Museum

5164 E. Telegraph Road

Piru, CA 93040

Open Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Princess Cruises Debuts New Ocean Treks Conservation Connections Series

Princess Cruises Debuts New Ocean Treks Conservation Connections Series
Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Building on the success of the award-winning series, "Ocean Treks," Princess Cruises announced the debut of a new digital series titled "Ocean Treks Conservation Connections," featuring short stories of environmental management, wildlife conservation, and sustainability.
SCVNews.com
