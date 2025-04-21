April 25: Canyon Country Library Edible Food Recovery Event

|
SCVTV will debut a new public access series of video fitness shorts, "Training Tuesday with M" on Tuesday, April 22. The shorts, two-to-four-minute videos, will air between regular programming at 8:24 a.m., 1:25 p.m., 4:24 p.m. and 4:55 p.m.
As gardening season blooms across California, officials with the California Department of Food and Agriculture are urging residents to take action to prevent the introduction of invasive fruit flies and other pests, which can threaten backyard gardens and the state’s robust agricultural landscape.
Legacy Christian Academy, will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a special celebration dinner and fundraiser, 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, April 25 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Activated Events, the premier independent live events company, has announced the lineup for the return of Boots In The Park to Santa Clarita, noon- 10 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at Central Park.
The prestigious Bryan Clay Invitational yielded records upon records for The Master's University track and field teams April 16-18. Multiple school records went down including the women's 5000m, men's shot put and the men's 800m.
California State University, Northridge’s Institute of Sustainability will host “Jam in the G.A.R.D.E.N,” Wednesday, April 23 at 12:30-2:30 p.m.
For just the third time in 23 matches, The Master's University men's volleyball team went five sets in a match. And for the third time in 23 matches, the team won, only this time it was for the GSAC Tournament Championship.
The Master's University men's and women's golf teams completed the final round of the GSAC Championship Tournament at Antelope Hills Golf Course North Wednesday afternoon, April 16.
Businesses defined as food generators are invited to an Edible Food Recovery Networking event Friday, April 25, from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, 91351, CA.
College of the Canyons softball concluded its season sweep of L.A. Valley College by taking a 9-2 road victory over the Monarchs on Thursday, April 17.
There’s something uniquely powerful about sitting down face to face, sharing a conversation and simply listening to one and another.
1994
- Sand Canyon homeowner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story
]
1874
- First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story
]
1880
- Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story
]
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center invites the community to a free Open House on Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
College of the Canyons baseball won its third straight game behind five shutout innings from its bullpen and an eighth inning rally that carried the Cougars to a 4-2 victory over Antelope Valley College at Mike Gillespie Field.
ARTnews, an art magazine based in New York City, has captured the past 25 years of the art world at a glance in its recent listing of the 100 best artworks of the 21st century, with several California Institute of the Arts alumni making the cut.
College of the Canyons Swim opened day one of the Western State Conference Championships at Santa Monica College on Thursday, April 17, with the Cougars finishing the opening round of events sixth among the 10 competing programs.
The third annual Summer Breeze Music Festival is coming to California Institute of the Arts on Saturday, June 7.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, April 22 at City Hall to hold a public hearing regarding a request for a new five-story mixed-use building with 78 housing units and approximately 5,200 square-feet of commercial space to be built on the corner of Main Street, Market Street and Railroad Avenue.
Santa Clarita’s rich history is built on the vision and dedication of those who laid its foundation, shaping the thriving community we know and love today. Among them was a trailblazer whose contributions deserve lasting recognition— Louis E. Brathwaite, the first Black man elected to public office in our community.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Michael Brandon Scott.
1945
- Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story
]
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will recognize and celebrate its dedicated volunteers during National Volunteer Week, April 20-26.
