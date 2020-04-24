April 25: Church to Hand Out Free Face Masks, Hand Sanitizer

Real Life Church in Valencia will hand out free face masks and hand sanitizer in a drive-through operation on Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Here’s more from the church’s social media:

“We have been given a very generous donation of masks intended for families and others in need of masks, who have been unable to acquire them during the COVID-19 crisis.

“If you know of a family or someone in need please come by Real Life Church, on Saturday, April 25, between the hours of 10 AM & 12 PM.

“Masks will be prepackaged in packs of 5 and come with a bottle of hand sanitizer. Limit one package per car/per family and are intended for those who don’t have access or haven’t been able to obtain them yet.

“Donations provided by Beedo Safety and Muse Health.”

Real Life Church is located at 23841 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia 91355. For more information, call 661-775-7401 or visit the church’s website.