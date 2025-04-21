April 25: Legacy Anniversary Dinner, Fashion Show Fundraiser

Legacy Christian Academy, will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a special celebration dinner and fundraiser, 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, April 25 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

This event is expected to bring together more than 280 parents, supporters and community members to mark three decades of education.

Legacy Christian Academy will host its first-ever fashion show featuring Legacy students and supporters. This innovative addition to the anniversary celebration will provide a way to raise funds in support of the academy’s continued mission.

Founded by local educators Tim and Donna Borruel, Legacy Christian Academy has a history deeply rooted in a passion for providing exceptional learning opportunities for Santa Clarita Valley families.

The Borruels’ journey began in 1984 with Sunshine Day Camp, followed by the establishment of two after-school programs in 1988. In 1993, they opened their first full-service child care center, and by 1995, Sunshine’s private kindergarten was launched. The foundation for Legacy Christian Academy was laid in 1998 with the opening of Sunshine Academy.

Driven by the positive response from local families, Legacy Christian Academy expanded to include first through sixth grades and in 2008, the middle school for grades seven and eight was established to ensure students will be well-prepared for high school and beyond. That same year, Sunshine Academy officially became Legacy Christian Academy, solidifying its commitment to both academic excellence and the development of Christian character.

Legacy Christian Academy’s dedication to providing an exceptional educational experience was recognized in 2015 when it was awarded the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. The upcoming 30th-anniversary celebration and fundraiser will serve as a testament to the enduring vision of Tim and Donna Borruel and the continued support of the Santa Clarita Valley community.

For more information visit https://legacy-christian.com.

