April 25: Spring Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus

Have you ever looked at the sky and wondered if humans are alone? Have you ever watched a sci-fi show or film and wondered if there really are habitable exoplanets out there like the much beloved Vulcan, Tatooine, or Arrakis?

If so, the College of the Canyons Spring 2025 Star Party on Friday, April 25 is not to be missed. Michaela Blain, a COC astronomy professor, will present “The Unfolding Story of Exoplanets,” which will focus on the quickly growing subfield of astronomy that has captured the imaginations of many.

“As new discoveries and new technology become available every year, humanity inches ever closer to answers to some of our biggest questions,” said Blain. “As the mystery of exoplanets unfolds, we have the opportunity to expand our view of science to see it as a living, evolving, and intensely human endeavor.”

Aside from teaching astronomy at COC, Blain also serves as a faculty mentor for students in the STEM Equity Alliance at the college. She and her student research group have just started a project to collect and identify micrometeorites found on the college’s two campuses.”

Before joining COC, Professor Blain studied gas and dust production in Jupiter-family comets at the University of Maryland, College Park. She earned a master’s degree in Astronomy from University of Maryland, and a bachelor’s degree in physics from Calvin University.

The Star Party will feature the opportunity for participants to observe the night sky through telescopes with the help of local community astronomy clubs. The evening will also include science updates by COC faculty and students, such as the COC Aerospace and Sciences Team, as well as activity tables and demonstrations.

The College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will host its spring 2025 Star Party, a part of their Science Talks series, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the lower plaza between the new Don Takeda Science Center and Student Services & Learning Resources Center.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Spring 2025 Star Party, please visit the Canyon Country campus webpage.

